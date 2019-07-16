North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $0.89 per Share



DALLAS, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB) announces net earnings of $2,297,707 or $0.89 per share for the three months ending June 30, 2019, compared to $3,390,544 or $1.32 per share for the same period in 2018. Year to date net earnings through the six months ending June 30, 2019 totaled $4,537,726 or $1.77 per share compared to $6,189,862 or $2.41 per share for the same period in 2018.



North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five banking centers in the Dallas, Texas area. The current earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, CFO.

Assets 1.3 Billion

Contact:

Glenn Henry, SVP and CFO

glenn.henry@ndbt.com

972.716.7100

Source: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.