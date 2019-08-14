North Bud Farms Completes Construction of its Phase One Cultivation Facility and Establishes U.S. Based Subsidiary, Bonfire Brands USA





TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bud Farms Inc. (CSE:NBUD) (OTCQB:NOBDF) ("NORTHBUD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 24,500 square foot phase one indoor cannabis cultivation facility located on 135 acres of land in Low, Quebec, Canada. This week consultants are finalizing the facility's Evidence of Readiness Package for submission to Health Canada.



"This is an important milestone for NORTHBUD, as we transition from the construction phase to pre-operational phase," said Ryan Brown, CEO of NORTHBUD. "We believe that we have built an extremely cost-effective facility that will allow us to be competitive in all aspects of the Canadian market. With the addition of over 500,000 square feet of outdoor production later this year, we anticipate production of over 10 million grams of Cannabis in calendar 2020."

Creation of New U.S. Subsidiary

NORTHBUD wishes to inform shareholders that they have established a wholly owned U.S. based subsidiary. Bonfire Brands USA Inc. has been established to own and operate NORTHBUD's proposed acquisitions in the U.S. markets.

NORTHBUD is pleased to announce that it has appointed Justin Braune as President of Bonfire Brands USA. Mr. Braune currently serves as the CEO of EUREKA Vapor and will lead all of the NORTHBUD's U.S. operations.

Mr. Braune brings over 10 years of industry experience to the NORTHBUD team. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he served in the U.S. Navy for ten years where he helped manage nuclear reactor systems aboard the USS Ronald Reagan. He holds an MBA from the University of Southern California'sMarshall School of Business.

Prior to joining EUREKA Vapor, Mr. Braune served as President at Made By Science, a startup science and delivery technology company which was recently acquired by Acreage Holdings. Mr. Braune has served as CEO and President for multiple startup private and public companies over his 10-year career in the cannabis industry.

"I look forward to working with Justin as we move into the operational phase of our U.S. expansion plan," said Ryan Brown, CEO of NORTHBUD. "Justin has extensive contacts in the U.S. cannabis industry which will be very valuable as we continue to expand and enter into new partnerships."

About North Bud Farms Inc.

North Bud Farms Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary GrowPros MMP Inc., is pursuing a licence under The Cannabis Act. The Company has built a state-of-the-art purpose-built cannabis production facility located on 95 acres of Agricultural Land in Low, Quebec, Canada. North Bud Farms Inc. has entered into agreements to acquire assets in California, Colorado and Nevada.

For more information visit: www.northbud.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release that, to the extent they are not historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the Company's final long form prospectus dated August 21, 2018, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company.

