North Arrow Reports Start of Exploration Drill Program LDG Joint Venture Diamond Project, Lac de Gras, NWT





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Arrow Minerals Inc.(TSXV-NAR) is pleased to report it has been notified by joint venture partner and operator Dominion Diamond Mines that mobilization is underway for the summer field program, including exploration drilling, at the LDG Joint Venture Diamond Project, Northwest Territories.



Grid 4 Kimberlite Target: OhmMapper resistivity anomaly (darkest blue), coincident with gravity low (other blue shades) and magnetic lows (contours) located adjacent to a diabase dyke.





Summer exploration work is scheduled to include LIDAR surveying, till suitability mapping and sampling and approximately 1,000m of exploration drilling. Drill crews are to mobilize to camp this week. Drilling will commence shortly thereafter, testing two target areas delineated during the recently completed spring geophysics campaign, including the Grid 4 target defined by an OhmMapper resistivity anomaly coincident with gravity and magnetic lows located adjacent to a diabase dyke (see image below).

The summer exploration program is expected to run through to the end of July and is part of a $2.8M 2019 exploration program designed to focus on kimberlite discovery in this prospective 147,200 hectare joint venture property located adjacent to the south of the Diavik Diamond Mine. The 2019 exploration program is being fully funded by Dominion after which it is expected North Arrow will retain an approximate 21% interest in the project.

Dominion is the operator of the joint venture and field operations are being managed by Aurora Geosciences based in Yellowknife NWT. The contents of this news release have been reviewed by Ken Armstrong, P.Geo. (ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global diamond industry. North Arrow's most advanced diamond project is the large, well located Q1-4 diamond deposit at the Naujaat Project (NU) where planning is underway for collection of a large, 10,000 bulk sample. The Company has discovered and is evaluating kimberlite fields at the Mel (NU) and Pikoo (SK) Projects, is evaluating and exploring for additional kimberlites at the Loki Project (NWT) and has exposure to discovery drilling at the LDG JV Project (NWT) with partner Dominion Diamond Mines. The Company also maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project (NU), located approximately 3 km north of TMAC Resources' Doris Gold Mine.

