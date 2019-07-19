Norsk Hydro: REMINDER: Invitation - Hydro's second quarter results 2019



Hydro's second quarter results 2019 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 AM EDT, 06:00 UK time), on Tuesday July 23, 2019. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Presentation in Oslo

Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CEST the same day. The presentation will be held by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Eivind Kallevik and can also be seen on web TV.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending a mail to ir@hydro.com.

In addition to the webcast, where it will be possible to ask questions in writing, it will also be possible to dial in (not possible to ask questions over the phone). Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2100 2610

UK +44 (0)330 336 9125

USA +1 929-477-0324

Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Brazil +55 11 3181 5427

Germany +49 (0)89 20303 5709

Confirmation Code: 3104804



Q&A / Conference Call

There will be a Conference Call at 14:00 UK time (15:00 CEST, 09:00 AM EDT) the same day. The Q&A will be held by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Eivind Kallevik.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2350 0296

UK +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA +1 646-828-8193

Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942

Brazil +55 11 3181 4920

Germany +49 (0)89 20303 5709

Confirmation Code: 3325596

A complete list of dial-in numbers for both calls can be found on www.hydro.com.

