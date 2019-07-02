Quantcast

    Norsk Hydro: Correction - Sale of shares to employees

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 03:58:00 AM EDT


    With the reference to the stock exchange announcement as of June 14, 2019, there has been a correction to the number of employees participating in the share purchase program offered to all Norsk Hydro employees in Norway.

    Four more employees were allocated 361 shares at NOK 34.57 per share on July 2, 2019, in addition to 3 587 employees announced earlier. Reflecting the correction, 89 percent of the employees entitled to the offer have enrolled and received a total of 1 296 351 shares.

    Following the latest transaction, Norsk Hydro ASA now holds 21 349 486 own shares with 2 047 648 790 shares outstanding.

    Investor contact

    Contact Olena Lepikhina

    Cellular +47 96853035

    E-mail Olena.Lepikhina@hydro.com



    Press contact

    Contact Erik Brynhildsbakken

    Cellular +47 41751271

    E-mail Erik.Brynhildsbakken@hydro.com

    This infor﻿mation is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

    Source: Norsk Hydro

