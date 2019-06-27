Norauto Expands its Extensive Procure-to-Pay Capabilities with Determine Invoice Management





CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, announced today that Norauto, the French leader in car care centers, has implemented the Determine Invoice Management solution module to expand its functional procurement capabilities.



Norauto, which already leverages the cloud-based Determine Procurement solution (supplier management and catalogs), has added Determine's invoicing module to create an extended, unified solution continuum in order to generate additional business benefits.

Determine's Invoice Management solution, which seamlessly interfaces with Norauto's IF Finance and Accounting Services, enables the group to:

Expand the automation of its purchasing processes through to billing

Secure payment of invoices

Ensure a more compliant purchasing process

Automate supplier invoicing and accruals with accounting

"By automating the entire Procure-to-Pay chain, the goal was to have more traceability and seamlessness in the purchasing process, and meet internal control requirements."

— Delphine Dubreuil, Director of Indirect Purchasing, Norauto France

The Invoice Management module has been planned for since the initial Procurement solution deployment, and was implemented as a phase two project in order to maximize the original solution adoption rate and better manage a smooth transition for users.

"The phase two implementation was a success for the Purchasing department, and our deadlines were adhered to. We benefited from real support and the great responsiveness of the Determine team."

— Prisca Foucart, e-Procurement Leader, Norauto France

25% of Norauto's invoices are now managed on the Determine Cloud Platform, with a total of 780 users that range from from the Purchasing department to the Heads of centers and workshops, as well as Accounting and Management Control. The group plans to increase the number of invoices managed via the Determine Invoice Management solution within the year.

"It's important for the business, and especially for the Purchasing department, to be able to rely on technology as a real business partner. In extending its functional capabilities with Determine's Invoice Management solution, Norauto optimizes collaboration between the Purchasing, Finance and Management Control teams and confirms its confidence in the Determine Cloud Platform and our team of experts."

— Gerard Dahan, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Determine, a Corcentric Company

Supporting Resources

Determine Blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Determine, a Corcentric company.

Determine, a Corcentric company. is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 50 Providers to Know by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automations 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com.

Contact

Media Relations:

media@corcentric.com

Source: Corcentric