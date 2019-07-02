Nokia and ADVA demo end-to-end 5G synchronization solution





Oscilloquartz timing technology distributes and assures precise phase and frequency with or without GNSS

Munich, Germany. July 2, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced a successful joint demo with Nokia that shows how Tier 1 communication service providers (CSPs) can achieve end-to-end network timing with the accuracy and resilience needed for 5G services. Presented at Orange Poland's Innovation Garden Summit, the showcase featured ADVA's comprehensive portfolio of Oscilloquartz Precision Time Protocol (PTP) grandmaster clocks. It highlighted how precise phase and frequency synchronization can be delivered and assured from the core to the cell site without risk from GNSS vulnerabilities. The ability of ADVA's technology to hold and maintain highly accurate timing is key to cost-effectively enabling next-generation synchronization for a wide range of industries from telecommunications to finance to web-scale IT.

"Our joint demo with Nokia answers the most urgent timing challenges facing today's network operators. It highlights how our solutions can accelerate the deployment of 5G, IoT and mobile edge computing by delivering new levels of accuracy and stability for phase and frequency synchronization," said Jörg Urban, senior director, business development, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "We're showing Tier 1 CSPs how easy it is to distribute, monitor and assure end-to-end timing that is fully resistant to GNSS outages. The precision and reliability that our technology offers will empower operators to support emerging applications in fields such as highly interactive augmented reality and self-driving vehicles."

The live showcase in Warsaw featured ADVA's diverse range of Oscilloquartz products. This includes ultra-compact small-form-factor solutions designed to be utilized in large numbers even in the most challenging and space-restrictive conditions. These meet the urgent demand for precise timing at the network edge. At the other end of the scale are Oscilloquartz modular, high-performance IEEE 1588v2 PTP core grandmasters that provide ultimate scale with a carrier-class design and in-built hardware redundancy. As part of the OSA ePRTC system, these provide an ultra-precise source of time with guaranteed holdover performance, removing the risk of reliance on GNSS alone.

"5G is not the future anymore. It is here, and Nokia is leading it," said Adam Grodecki, customer solution architect, Nokia. "We are rolling out some of the world's first 5G networks and more than half of them include wider portfolio elements that our competitors cannot match. Our technology is solid and our end-to-end portfolio excels in the areas that matter most, including timing and synchronization. Thanks to the cooperation with ADVA on its Oscilloquartz technology we can very quickly adopt existing networks elements and pave the way to deploy the most cost-effective and accurate E2E solutions for phase and frequency for LTE.A and 5G networks."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to- end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA Optical Networking company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at: www.oscilloquartz.com.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives. Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@advaoptical.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@advaoptical.com

Attachment

Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE