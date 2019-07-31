NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMIH) today reported GAAP net income of $39.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $41.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. This compares with GAAP net income of $32.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $38.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. In the second quarter of 2018, the company reported GAAP net income of $25.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $27.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return-on-equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.



Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, "National MI again delivered record performance, including new insurance written of $12.2 billion, net premiums earned of $83.2 million, adjusted net income of $41.4 million and adjusted return-on-equity of 21.2%. We continued to grow our high-quality insured portfolio at an industry-leading rate and are driving accelerating momentum in our customer franchise. We also succeeded with our third Insurance-Linked Notes offering, further extending our comprehensive credit risk management framework. The $327 million offering, which closed earlier this week, provides significant incremental PMIERs capital support and helps to insulate National MI from adverse loss in our insured portfolio."

As of June 30, 2019, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $81.7 billion, up 12% from $73.2 billion at March 31, 2019 and up 41% compared to $58.1 billion as of June 30, 2018.

Net premiums earned for the quarter were $83.2 million, up 13% compared to $73.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and up 35% compared to $61.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Total underwriting and operating expenses in the quarter were $32.5 million, including $0.7 million of fees and expenses related to the recently completed Insurance-Linked Notes transaction. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $29.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, which included $0.7 million of fees and expenses related to the issuance of Insurance-Linked Notes completed in July 2018.

At quarter-end, cash and investments were $1.1 billion and shareholders' equity was $812 million, equal to $11.99 per share.

Return-on-equity for the quarter was 20.0% and adjusted return-on-equity (a non-GAAP measure) was 21.2%.

At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $879 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $782 million. The PMIERs required assets do not reflect the benefit of the recently completed Insurance-Linked Notes transaction and related excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage, which occurred after the close of the second quarter.

The non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted return-on-equity for the quarters presented exclude the after-tax impact of periodic capital markets transaction costs, changes in the fair value of our warrant liability and realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio.

Quarter

Ended

6/30/2019

Quarter

Ended

3/31/2019

Quarter

Ended

6/30/2018

Change (1)

Q/Q

Change (1)

Y/Y

Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions) $ 81.7 $ 73.2 $ 58.1 12 % 41 % New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions) Monthly premium 11.1 6.2 5.7 78 % 94 % Single premium 1.1 0.7 0.8 58 % 39 % Total 12.2 6.9 6.5 76 % 87 % Premiums Earned ($millions) 83.2 73.9 61.6 13 % 35 % Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions) 32.5 30.8 29.0 5 % 12 % Loss Expense ($millions) 2.9 2.7 0.6 7 % 355 % Loss Ratio 3.5 % 3.7 % 1.0 % Expense Ratio 39.1 % 41.8 % 47.1 % Cash & Investments ($millions) $ 1,053.3 $ 980.0 $ 854.7 7 % 23 % Book Equity ($millions) 812.4 751.9 629.6 8 % 29 % Book Value per Share $ 11.99 $ 11.14 $ 9.58 8 % 25 % (1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) enhance the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented in order to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the years that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return-on-equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability. (2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles. (3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results. (4) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, which occur separately from operating earnings and are not expected to recur in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are non-recurring in nature, are not part of our primary operating activities and do not reflect our current period operating results.

We believe the disclosure of these items and adjustments provides increased transparency to investors and enhances the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.



Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 83,249 $ 61,615 $ 157,118 $ 116,529 Net investment income 7,629 5,735 15,012 10,309 Net realized investment (losses) gains (113 ) 59 (300 ) 59 Other revenues 415 44 456 108 Total revenues 91,180 67,453 172,286 127,005 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 2,923 643 5,666 2,212 Underwriting and operating expenses 32,543 29,020 63,392 57,473 Total expenses 35,466 29,663 69,058 59,685 Other expense (Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (1,685 ) 109 (7,164 ) 529 Interest expense (3,071 ) (5,560 ) (6,132 ) (8,979 ) Total other expense (4,756 ) (5,451 ) (13,296 ) (8,450 ) Income before income taxes 50,958 32,339 89,932 58,870 Income tax expense 11,858 7,098 17,933 11,274 Net income $ 39,100 $ 25,241 $ 71,999 $ 47,596 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.38 $ 1.07 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.37 $ 1.04 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 67,590 65,664 67,143 63,891 Diluted 69,590 68,616 69,348 67,171 Loss ratio(1) 3.5 % 1.0 % 3.6 % 1.9 % Expense ratio(2) 39.1 % 47.1 % 40.3 % 49.3 % Combined ratio(3) 42.6 % 48.1 % 44.0 % 51.2 % Net income $ 39,100 $ 25,241 $ 71,999 $ 47,596 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $3,662 and ($2,879) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and $7,615 and ($3,304) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 13,779 (1,464 ) 28,647 (12,429 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income, net of tax (benefit) expense of ($24) and $12 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and ($63) and $10 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 89 (46 ) 237 (37 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 13,868 (1,510 ) 28,884 (12,466 ) Comprehensive income $ 52,968 $ 23,731 $ 100,883 $ 35,130 (1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.





Consolidated balance sheets June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $994,543 and $924,987 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) $ 1,017,607 $ 911,490 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $1,430 and $1,414 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 35,735 25,294 Premiums receivable 42,225 36,007 Accrued investment income 6,301 5,694 Prepaid expenses 3,358 3,241 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 52,607 46,840 Software and equipment, net 25,827 24,765 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 20,426 30,370 Other assets 12,679 4,708 Total assets $ 1,220,399 $ 1,092,043 Liabilities Term loan $ 146,253 $ 146,757 Unearned premiums 151,358 158,893 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,351 31,141 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 18,432 12,811 Reinsurance funds withheld 18,092 27,114 Warrant liability, at fair value 9,679 7,296 Deferred tax liability, net 28,258 2,740 Other liabilities (1) 11,597 3,791 Total liabilities 408,020 390,543 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 67,768,466 and 66,318,849 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 677 663 Additional paid-in capital 692,163 682,181 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 14,052 (14,832 ) Retained earnings 105,487 33,488 Total shareholders' equity 812,379 701,500 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,220,399 $ 1,092,043 (1) Deferred Ceding Commissions have been reclassified to "Other Liabilities" in prior periods





Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 83,249 $ 73,868 $ 61,615 Net investment income 7,629 7,383 5,735 Net realized investment (losses) gains (113 ) (187 ) 59 Other revenues 415 42 44 Total revenues 91,180 81,106 67,453 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 2,923 2,743 643 Underwriting and operating expenses 32,543 30,849 29,020 Total expenses 35,466 33,592 29,663 Other Expense (Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (1,685 ) (5,479 ) 109 Interest expense (3,071 ) (3,061 ) (5,560 ) Total other expense (4,756 ) (8,540 ) (5,451 ) Income before income taxes 50,958 38,974 32,339 Income tax expense 11,858 6,075 7,098 Net income $ 39,100 $ 32,899 $ 25,241 Adjustments: Net realized investment losses (gains) 113 187 (59 ) Loss (Gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 1,685 5.479 (109 ) Capital markets transaction costs 664 — 2,921 Adjusted income before taxes 53,420 44,640 35,092 Income tax expense on adjustments 163 39 578 Adjusted net income $ 41,399 $ 38,526 $ 27,416 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 69,590 68,996 68,616 Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.40 Return-on-equity 20.0 % 18.1 % 16.4 % Adjusted return-on-equity 21.2 % 21.2 % 17.8 %





Historical Quarterly Data 2019 2018 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 83,249 $ 73,868 $ 69,261 $ 65,407 $ 61,615 $ 54,914 Net investment income 7,629 7,383 6,952 6,277 5,735 4,574 Net realized investment (losses) gains (113 ) (187 ) 6 (8 ) 59 — Other revenues 415 42 40 85 44 64 Total revenues 91,180 81,106 76,259 71,761 67,453 59,552 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 2,923 2,743 2,141 1,099 643 1,569 Underwriting and operating expenses 32,543 30,849 29,384 30,379 29,020 28,453 Total expenses 35,466 33,592 31,525 31,478 29,663 30,022 Other (expense) income (1) (4,756 ) (8,540 ) 510 (8,436 ) (5,451 ) (2,999 ) Income before income taxes 50,958 38,974 45,244 31,847 32,339 26,531 Income tax expense 11,858 6,075 9,724 7,036 7,098 4,176 Net income $ 39,100 $ 32,899 $ 35,520 $ 24,811 $ 25,241 $ 22,355 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 67,590 66,692 66,308 65,948 65,664 62,099 Diluted 69,590 68,996 69,013 68,844 68,616 65,697 Other data Loss Ratio (2) 3.5 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 1.7 % 1.0 % 2.9 % Expense Ratio (3) 39.1 % 41.8 % 42.4 % 46.4 % 47.1 % 51.8 % Combined ratio 42.6 % 45.5 % 45.5 % 48.1 % 48.1 % 54.7 % (1) Other (expense) income includes the gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrant liability and interest expense. (2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Primary NIW Three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 (In Millions) Monthly $ 11,067 $ 6,211 $ 6,296 $ 6,675 $ 5,711 $ 5,441 Single 1,112 702 666 686 802 1,019 Primary $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,962 $ 7,361 $ 6,513 $ 6,460





Primary and pool IIF As of June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 (In Millions) Monthly $ 63,922 $ 55,995 $ 51,655 $ 46,967 $ 41,843 $ 37,574 Single 17,786 17,239 16,896 16,560 16,246 15,860 Primary 81,708 73,234 68,551 63,527 58,089 53,434 Pool 2,758 2,838 2,901 2,974 3,064 3,153 Total $ 84,466 $ 76,072 $ 71,452 $ 66,501 $ 61,153 $ 56,587

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction and 2018 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions) for the periods indicated.

As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 (In Thousands) Ceded risk-in-force $ 4,558,862 $ 4,534,353 $ 4,292,450 $ 3,960,461 $ 3,606,928 $ 3,304,335 Ceded premiums written (18,592 ) (18,845 ) (17,799 ) (16,546 ) (15,318 ) (14,525 ) Ceded premiums earned (20,919 ) (21,468 ) (20,487 ) (19,286 ) (18,077 ) (16,218 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses 770 899 710 337 173 543 Ceding commission written 3,717 3,771 3,549 3,320 3,064 2,905 Ceding commission earned 4,171 4,206 4,084 3,814 3,536 3,151 Profit commission 11,884 12,061 11,666 11,272 10,707 9,201

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 ($ Values In Millions) New insurance written $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,962 $ 7,361 $ 6,513 $ 6,460 New risk written 3,183 1,799 1,799 1,883 1,647 1,580 Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 81,708 73,234 68,551 63,527 58,089 53,434 Risk in force (1) 20,661 18,373 17,091 15,744 14,308 13,085 Policies in force (count) (1) 324,876 297,232 280,825 262,485 241,993 223,263 Average loan size (1) $ 0.252 $ 0.246 $ 0.244 $ 0.242 $ 0.240 $ 0.239 Coverage percentage (2) 25.3 % 25.1 % 24.9 % 24.8 % 24.6 % 24.5 % Loans in default (count) (1) 1,028 940 877 746 768 1,000 Percentage of loans in default (1) 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.5 % Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 58 $ 53 $ 48 $ 42 $ 43 $ 57 Average premium yield (3) 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.43 % Earnings from cancellations $ 4.5 $ 2.3 $ 2.1 $ 2.6 $ 3.1 $ 2.8 Annual persistency (4) 86.0 % 87.2 % 87.1 % 86.1 % 85.5 % 85.7 % Quarterly run-off (5) 5.1 % 3.3 % 3.1 % 3.3 % 3.5 % 3.1 % (1) Reported as of the end of the period. (2) Calculated as end of period risk in force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF. (3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized. (4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given 12-month period. (5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.



Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 ($ In Millions) >= 760 $ 5,627 $ 3,057 $ 2,807 740-759 2,165 1,224 1,129 720-739 1,785 1,044 964 700-719 1,337 792 747 680-699 891 553 469 <=679 374 243 397 Total $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,513 Weighted average FICO 751 749 747





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 971 $ 569 $ 971 90.01% to 95.00% 5,931 3,424 2,932 85.01% to 90.00% 4,085 2,241 1,888 85.00% and below 1,192 679 722 Total $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,513 Weighted average LTV 92.0 % 92.2 % 92.7 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Millions) Purchase $ 10,697 $ 6,383 $ 6,137 Refinance 1,482 530 376 Total $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,513

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of June 30, 2019.

Primary IIF and RIF As of June 30, 2019 IIF RIF (In Millions) June 30, 2019 $ 18,745 $ 4,892 2018 24,344 6,177 2017 17,512 4,319 2016 13,903 3,454 2015 6,218 1,569 2014 and before 986 250 Total $ 81,708 $ 20,661

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 37,830 $ 33,902 $ 27,311 740-759 13,731 12,160 9,460 720-739 11,388 10,096 7,722 700-719 9,028 8,122 6,355 680-699 6,045 5,435 4,174 <=679 3,686 3,519 3,067 Total $ 81,708 $ 73,234 $ 58,089





Primary RIF by FICO As of June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 9,551 $ 8,506 $ 6,758 740-759 3,499 3,076 2,344 720-739 2,904 2,550 1,905 700-719 2,286 2,036 1,558 680-699 1,524 1,357 1,016 <=679 897 848 727 Total $ 20,661 $ 18,373 $ 14,308





Primary IIF by LTV As of June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

(In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 7,925 $ 7,204 $ 5,747 90.01% to 95.00% 38,371 34,024 26,119 85.01% to 90.00% 25,099 22,208 17,319 85.00% and below 10,313 9,798 8,904 Total $ 81,708 $ 73,234 $ 58,089





Primary RIF by LTV As of June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 2,145 $ 1,928 $ 1,522 90.01% to 95.00% 11,206 9,923 7,610 85.01% to 90.00% 6,108 5,384 4,154 85.00% and below 1,202 1,138 1,022 Total $ 20,661 $ 18,373 $ 14,308





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Fixed 98 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 2 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 73,234 $ 68,551 $ 53,434 NIW 12,179 6,913 6,513 Cancellations and other reductions (3,705 ) (2,230 ) (1,858 ) IIF, end of period $ 81,708 $ 73,234 $ 58,089

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 California 12.3 % 12.7 % 13.4 % Texas 8.2 8.3 8.0 Florida 5.4 5.2 4.7 Virginia 5.2 5.0 5.0 Arizona 4.6 4.8 5.0 Illinois 3.6 3.4 3.3 Pennsylvania 3.6 3.6 3.6 Michigan 3.5 3.6 3.7 Colorado 3.4 3.4 3.5 Maryland 3.3 3.2 3.3 Total 53.1 % 53.2 % 53.5 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019 Book

year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of

Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in

Default # of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception

to Date)

(1) Cumulative

default rate

(2) Current

default

rate (3) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 27 16 % 655 145 — 1 0.2 % 0.2 % — % 2014 3,451 960 28 % 14,786 5,085 46 35 3.8 % 0.5 % 0.9 % 2015 12,422 6,218 50 % 52,548 29,049 183 69 2.9 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 2016 21,187 13,902 66 % 83,626 58,662 209 67 2.0 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 2017 21,582 17,512 81 % 85,897 72,988 355 17 3.1 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 2018 27,288 24,344 89 % 104,015 95,477 231 3 3.0 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 2019 19,092 18,745 98 % 64,429 63,470 4 — 0.3 % — % — % Total $ 105,184 $ 81,708 405,956 324,876 1,028 192 (1) The ratio of total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance. (2) The sum of number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force. (3) The ratio of the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:



For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 15,537 $ 10,391 $ 12,811 $ 8,761 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (3,678 ) (2,334 ) (3,001 ) (1,902 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 11,859 8,057 9,810 6,859 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 3,492 1,212 7,401 3,152 Prior years (3) (569 ) (569 ) (1,735 ) (940 ) Total claims and claim expenses incurred 2,923 643 5,666 2,212 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) — — — — Prior years (3) 674 481 1,368 852 Reinsurance terminations (4) (549 ) — (549 ) — Total claims and claim expenses paid 125 481 819 852 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 14,657 8,219 14,657 8,219 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 3,775 2,382 3,775 2,382 Ending balance $ 18,432 $ 10,601 $ 18,432 $ 10,601 (1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions, included in "Other Assets" on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, that default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance. (3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default since that time. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance. (4) Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination of one reinsurer under the 2016 QSR Transaction on a cut-off basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.



For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Beginning default inventory 940 1,000 877 928 Plus: new defaults 546 287 1,120 700 Less: cures (433 ) (501 ) (907 ) (825 ) Less: claims paid (25 ) (18 ) (62 ) (35 ) Ending default inventory 1,028 768 1,028 768

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 25 18 62 35 Total amount paid for claims $ 788 $ 607 $ 1,714 $ 1,089 Average amount paid per claim $ 32 $ 34 $ 28 $ 31 Severity(2) 77 % 78 % 69 % 76 % (1) Count includes 4 and 7 claims settled without payment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, and 1 and 4 claims settled without payment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.



Average reserve per default: As of June 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2018 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 16 $ 13 IBNR (2) 2 1 Total $ 18 $ 14 (1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default. (2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.



As of June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (In Thousands) Available Assets $ 878,550 $ 817,758 $ 653,080 Risk-Based Required Assets 782,460 607,325 587,235

Source: NMI Holdings Inc