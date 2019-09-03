Quantcast

NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 02:37:00 PM EDT


EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that Adam Pollitzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2019 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, being held at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City.  The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and will be accessible via webcast at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1260432&tp_key=6cc8926c4c&tp or NMI's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

 

Source: NMI Holdings Inc

