nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release





VANCOUVER, Wash., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq:LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after the financial markets close on Monday, August 5, 2019. nLIGHT's second quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the second quarter results will be held on Monday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site at http://nlight.net/company/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Access to the conference call will also be available by dialing 1-833-535-2198 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-902-6775 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT Second Quarter 2019 Earnings.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

Jason Willey

Investor Relations and Corporate Development

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 567-4890

jason.willey@nlight.net

