Niu Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 23, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 09:43:00 PM EDT


BEIJING, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies ("NIU", or "the Company") (NASDAQ:NIU), a leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2019 before the U.S market open on Friday, August 23, 2019.

The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the results for the second quarter 2019.

What: Niu Technologies Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, August 23, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, August 23, 2019)
Webcast: https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations 

To join, please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID.

United States +1-866-519-4004
International +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong 800-906-601
Mainland China 400-620-8038
Conference ID 5297867

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until August 31, 2019.

United States +1-855-452-5696
International +61-281-990-299
Hong Kong 800-963-117
Mainland China 400-602-2065
Conference ID 5297867

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investors section of NIU website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About Niu Technologies

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. NIU has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of three series, N, M and U that address the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact

Niu Technologies

Jason Yang

Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ir@niu.com

Source: Niu Technologies

