Nina Kopola resigns from Metso’s Board of Directors due to her position as Director General of Business Finland

Metso Corporation, stock exchange release, insider information, July 25, 2019 at 09:15 EEST

Nina Kopola will resign from Metso's Board of Directors as of August 1, 2019, because she has been appointed Director General of Business Finland. Acceptance of the Director General position requires resignation from corporate dependencies such as Metso's Board membership.

"I want to express my warmest thanks to Nina for her contribution in Metso's Board and wish her the best of success in her new position," says Mikael Lilius, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors.

