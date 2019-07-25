Quantcast

    Nina Kopola resigns from Metso’s Board of Directors due to her position as Director General of Business Finland

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 02:15:00 AM EDT

    Metso Corporation, stock exchange release, insider information, July 25, 2019 at 09:15 EEST

    Nina Kopola will resign from Metso's Board of Directors as of August 1, 2019, because she has been appointed Director General of Business Finland. Acceptance of the Director General position requires resignation from corporate dependencies such as Metso's Board membership.

    "I want to express my warmest thanks to Nina for her contribution in Metso's Board and wish her the best of success in her new position," says Mikael Lilius, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors.

    Further information:

    Mikael Lilius, Metso Corporation, Chair of the Board, tel. +358 20 484 3001

    Helena Marjaranta, VP, communications and stakeholder relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3212

    Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

