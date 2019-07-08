Nightfood and All-World NFL Cornerback Richard Sherman Team Up to Launch Custom Ice Cream Flavor





TARRYTOWN, NY, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB:NGTF), the fast-growing ice cream company solving America's $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, is excited to announce its second celebrity custom flavor in a partnership with NFL superstar Richard Sherman.

Sherman stars for the San Francisco 49ers and is a graduate of Stanford known for his big heart and love of the spotlight. Entering the 9th year of his NFL career, he has made 4 NFL Pro-Bowls and 4 All-Pro Teams and earned the singular honor of being featured on the cover of the iconic EA Sports Madden video game while a member of the Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

"Richard is a tremendously influential future Hall-of-Fame player who, like most of us, enjoys a nighttime snack more than just occasionally," commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. "I believe his appeal to NFL fans and gamers of all ages will allow us to drive additional Nightfood brand awareness when his custom flavor is available in just a few months."

"Richard has been wanting to work with Nightfood for some time," commented Mitch Eisenstein, Sherman's manager. "Nightfood launching custom celebrity flavors is the glue that helped us bring the deal together at this moment in time."

Sherman was an early ambassador and investor in Body Armor, a successful sports drink company partially acquired by Coca-Cola last year. Like many transcendent athletes, he has his sights set on business after his playing days are over. With a vested interest in Nightfood, Sherman stands to profit greatly if Nightfood grows the way he believes it can in the coming months and quarters.

"Working with Sean and the team to bring my own flavor to market is exciting," added Sherman. "We're going to have some fun, raise some money for my charity, Blanket Coverage, and work together to make sure Nightfood realizes its brand potential."

Like his charity, Sherman's flavor will also be called "Blanket Coverage", fitting with the Nightfood naming convention of clever nighttime and sleep-related names for Nightfood flavors. A monsterized caricature of Sherman will grace the cover of the packaging for this new, sleep-friendly take on the classic butter pecan flavor.

As with Nightfood's other announced celebrity custom flavor with 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford, a number of pints of Blanket Coverage will be marked as "golden-ticket" type winner. A handful of lucky Nightfood customers win a special Richard Sherman experience, driving additional consumer purchases.

"Having a roster of big-time celebrities on our team certainly makes it easier as we continue to secure supermarket distribution and consumer awareness," noted Jim Christensen, Nightfood VP of Ice Cream Sales. "Our ability to attract such big stars also says something about the momentum we've created in the marketplace."

Management is targeting distribution secured in 10,000 points of retail distribution by March 31, 2020. Since manufacturing the first pint of Nightfood ice cream earlier this year, the brand has now won multiple industry awards for Best New Ice Cream. Profitability is projected in 2019 Q4 on projected revenues over $3 million.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 27, 2019, Nightfood announced it had won Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most "compelling and category changing" trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is quickly establishing widespread national distribution. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name "Half-Baked", for which they've successfully secured trademark rights.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

