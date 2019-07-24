Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019





KYOTO, Japan, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US:NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.



The highlights are as follows:

Net sales decreased 3% Y/Y. Forecast for 1H and full-year remains unchanged.

Operating profit decreased 39% Y/Y. Forecast for 1H and full-year remains unchanged.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 91% Y/Y due to ¥19.8 billion loss on the transfer of Secop's refrigeration business. Forecast revised downward for 1H, but remains unchanged for full-year FY2019.

EPS: ¥11.81 (basic and diluted)



Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages Three months ended

June 30 Change

% 2019 2018 Net sales 360,874 372,223 (3.0%) Operating profit 27,959 45,693 (38.8%) Ratio of operating profit to net sales 7.7% 12.3% - Profit before income taxes 31,262 45,888 (31.9%) Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.7% 12.3% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 3,476 37,287 (90.7%) Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 1.0% 10.0% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic 11.81 126.06 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted 11.81 126.06 -

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019:

http://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/news/2019/news0724-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2019 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

http://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/calendar/schedule/archive/FY19Q1/

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US:NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, 29.9% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 20.9% by automotive products; 34.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.6% by machinery; 4.2% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.





