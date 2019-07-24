Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

KYOTO, Japan, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US:NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.
The highlights are as follows:
- Net sales decreased 3% Y/Y. Forecast for 1H and full-year remains unchanged.
- Operating profit decreased 39% Y/Y. Forecast for 1H and full-year remains unchanged.
- Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 91% Y/Y due to ¥19.8 billion loss on the transfer of Secop's refrigeration business. Forecast revised downward for 1H, but remains unchanged for full-year FY2019.
- EPS: ¥11.81 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages
|Three months ended
June 30
|Change
%
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Net sales
|360,874
|
|372,223
|
|(3.0%)
|
|Operating profit
|27,959
|
|45,693
|
|(38.8%)
|
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|7.7%
|
|12.3%
|
|-
|
|Profit before income taxes
|31,262
|
|45,888
|
|(31.9%)
|
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|8.7%
|
|12.3%
|
|-
|
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|3,476
|
|37,287
|
|(90.7%)
|
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|1.0%
|
|10.0%
|
|-
|
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|11.81
|
|126.06
|
|-
|
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|11.81
|
|126.06
|
|-
|
Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019:
http://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/news/2019/news0724-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2019 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
http://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/calendar/schedule/archive/FY19Q1/
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US:NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, 29.9% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 20.9% by automotive products; 34.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.6% by machinery; 4.2% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
|Contact:
|
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|
|General Manager
|
|Investor Relations
|
|+81-75-935-6140
|
|
ir@nidec.com
