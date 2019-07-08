Newly Published Nicotinamide Riboside Study Further Demonstrates Safety of Sustained Niagen Supplementation and Optimal Dosing Levels



New clinical study shows Niagen® supplementation safe and effective at the recommended daily serving; statistically significant sustained blood NAD+ levels

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that the results of its latest clinical study were published Friday in the journal Scientific Reports. The largest trial of nicotinamide riboside (NR) published to date, the new study further validates the safety and efficacy of ChromaDex's proprietary form of NR, Niagen®.



"The results of this large human trial directly support the efficacy and safety of our NAD-boosting consumer product Tru Niagen," says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. "The study also provides key data points for regulatory submissions as we continue our global expansion."

This is the first clinical trial to measure both the kinetics and dose-dependent effects of chronic Niagen supplementation. 132 healthy overweight adults completed the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel arm trial. The results show how supplementation with three different daily doses of Niagen (100 mg, 300 mg, 1000 mg) initially increase and then sustain elevated blood NAD levels over the course of an 8-week period.

The results of this study directly support the NAD-boosting efficacy of Tru Niagen, which recommends a daily serving size of 300 mg in the United States. On average, study participants consuming 300 mg/day experienced a statistically significant 51% increase in whole blood NAD+ within two weeks. This increase was maintained throughout the remainder of the eight-week study.

The study also joins previous chronic supplementation studies to support the safety of chronic Niagen supplementation. All doses tested were well-tolerated with no attributable adverse events reported. By the end of the eight-week trial, no changes in LDL cholesterol levels or blood levels of homocysteine were observed. These results further differentiate Niagen from other NAD-boosting supplements and support the establishment of a unique upper limit for Niagen versus other B3 vitamins.

"This is a timely publication in the history of Niagen as it clearly shows safe, dose-dependent and time-dependent increases in blood NAD in human populations," said Charles Brenner, PhD, Roy J. Carver Chair & Head of Biochemistry at the University of Iowa & ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor. "With so much global interest in NAD-boosting supplementation strategies, our approach to human translation has been to put safety first. These data will be used to design the next generation of trials to promote wellness as well as to test the activity of Niagen against diseases and conditions of metabolic stress."

"This clinical study builds upon a body of research demonstrating the safe and sustained benefits of Niagen supplementation, and importantly identifies optimal dosing to achieve increased NAD levels over time," said Matthew Roberts, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, ChromaDex.

To date, ChromaDex has invested millions of dollars in safety and human clinical trials on its patent-protected NR (commercially known as Niagen) and has entered research agreements with more than 160 leading institutions for research, including Dartmouth, the National Institutes of Health, University of Iowa, and the Scripps Research Institute.

NIAGEN® is the only commercially available nicotinamide riboside which has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (NDI) notification program and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (GRAS).

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the results of the Niagen study, its validation of safety and efficacy, and is significance for future Niagen studies. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. ChromaDex provided research materials and a portion of the grant funding as a collaborator for the study.

