NewLeaf Brands Signs LOI To Acquire Texas Ranch Property And Makes Initial Down Payment





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE:NLB) (OTC:NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) ("NewLeaf Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of intent dated August 9, 2019 (the "LOI") to acquire approximately 400 acre ranch property located in Pottus, Texas (the "Ranch Property") (the "Acquisition") with the intent for a large scale hemp farm.

The purchase price of the Ranch Property is $1,300,000 USD, which includes, among other things: water rights to use adjacent bodies of water, a four bedroom house, a utility barn and farming machinery and equipment. In connection to the LOI, the Company provided a non-refundable deposit in the amount of $50, 000 USD on August 12, 2019.

On June 10, 2019, the state of Texas passed bill HB 1325, legalizing the production and sale of hemp and CBD products throughout the state.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to acquire this Ranch Property that we see as perfect for the large scale cultivation of hemp. It has always been my model in business to be fully vertically integrated from soup to nuts and this Acquisition moves us towards that direction. The Company has been working diligently on some exciting partnerships in the state of Texas for both the Hemp as well as a future potential Cannabis program. Given that the state has a population of over 28,000,000, we see this as a great place to house numerous aspects of our current and future operations" said Josh Bartch, CEO.

The Acquisition is expected to close within 60 days of submission. Closing is subject to definitive documentation and applicable regulatory approvals.

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

