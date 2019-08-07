New York Psychiatrist, Dr. Aleksandra Krunic, Introduces Groundbreaking FDA-Cleared Helmet to Treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)





NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Aleksandra Krunic, head of Child and Adult Clinical Psychiatry New York, a top psychiatric clinic serving patients in Long Island and New York City with a variety of advanced treatments for mental health disorders, announced today that the company will be introducing BrainsWay's Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).



Dr. Krunic has successfully treated patients for several years using BrainsWay's helmet for depression that targets a different brain region. Deep TMS has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for depression since 2013 and was cleared for OCD in August of 2018.

"There is an urgent need for treatments for depression, OCD and other mental illnesses to provide relief and allow patients to prosper," said Dr. Krunic. "We are thrilled to be adding Deep TMS for OCD to our suite of services in an effort to ensure that our patients have access to the top treatments available today. We have had much success and satisfaction from our patients undergoing treatment with Deep TMS for depression and are confident that the OCD treatment will lead to positive results as well."

This treatment option could not come at a more crucial time, as OCD continues to remain difficult to treat. Roughly half of the 2.2 million Americans living with OCD do not respond to conventional treatments, such as medications and Exposure Response Prevention Therapy (ERP Therapy). As the first noninvasive medical device cleared for OCD treatment, Deep TMS is giving these patients a new treatment option to pursue if others have not worked.

BrainsWay's Deep TMS requires no anesthesia and has very few side effects, allowing patients to immediately return to normal activities, such as driving. The treatment administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to specific, targeted parts in the deep structures of the brain.

Dr. Krunic's clinic is one of the premier mental health providers in the New York City area with offices in Long Island and New York City. They provide cutting edge care for their patients and the success of Deep TMS for treatment-resistant depression and OCD has made it a logical treatment to add to their services.

Dr. Krunic is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine, and has a background in mental illness and OCD research. If you are interested in learning more about Deep TMS or making an appointment to try it for yourself, you can reach out to Dr. Krunic via phone at (631) 223-7739 ext. 102 or via email at kmcgrath@cacpny.com.

About Dr. Aleksandra Krunic:

Dr. Aleksandra Krunic specializes in comprehensive, individualized mental health care for children, adolescents, and adults living in New York City, Long Island and broader New York State. She has more than 15 years of experience, and her approach to mental health care centers on psycho-education, prevention and mind-body management. Dr. Krunic is an expert in general and child psychiatry and offers personalized, comprehensive and in-depth assessments using the most innovative and cutting edge options for both diagnosis and treatment. This total package of information allows for a creation of an all-encompassing care plan tailored to each patient's individual needs. This may include referrals to other medical specialists, nutritionists, fitness trainers, and/or behavioral coaches, psychotherapists, neuropsychological testing, in addition to the psychiatry and psychotherapy care administered in the office.

About BrainsWay:

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ:BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company's device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

