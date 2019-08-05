New York Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq:NYMT) ("NYMT," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Summary of Second Quarter 2019:

Earned net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.5 million, or $0.08 per share (basic), and comprehensive income to common stockholders of $36.6 million, or $0.18 per share.



Earned net interest income of $25.7 million and portfolio net interest margin of 216 basis points.

Recognized book value per common share of $5.75 at June 30, 2019, unchanged from March 31, 2019, resulting in an economic return of 3.5% for the quarter and an annualized economic return of 17.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.



Acquired residential, multi-family and other credit assets totaling $504.3 million.



Declared second quarter dividend of $0.20 per common share that was paid on July 25, 2019.

Issued 22,960,200 shares of common stock collectively through an underwritten public offering and at-the-market common equity offering program, resulting in total net proceeds of $136.7 million.



Issued 661,287 shares of preferred stock under an at-the-market preferred equity offering program, resulting in net proceeds of $16.1 million.

Subsequent Development:

On July 22, 2019, the Company issued 23,000,000 shares of its common stock through an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $6.11 per share, resulting in total net proceeds to the Company of $137.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Management Overview

Steven Mumma, NYMT's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Company continues to deliver solid results, generating GAAP earnings per share of $0.08 and comprehensive earnings per share of $0.18 for the second quarter. Book value per common share at June 30, 2019 of $5.75 was unchanged from the prior quarter, resulting in a total economic return of 3.5% for the quarter. When combining operating results for the first two quarters of 2019, the Company has generated a total economic return of 8.8%, which represents a 17.7% return on an annualized basis, with comprehensive earnings per share of $0.47 exceeding common dividends paid to date in 2019 by 17.5%.

Our investment team remained active during the second quarter, sourcing and closing on more than $500 million in credit sensitive assets, bringing our total investment portfolio to $4.2 billion at June 30, 2019. To fund a portion of this investment activity, the Company continued to opportunistically access the public capital markets during the second quarter through a follow-on offering and an at-the-market equity offering program, raising aggregate net proceeds of $136.7 million at levels that were 4% accretive to our current book value.



While the last twelve months for the Company have been filled with new hires, an increase in our equity capital base to over $1.7 billion and the acquisition of more than $2.0 billion in new credit investments, the NYMT team remains focused on fulfilling its objective to deliver long-term stable distributions to our stockholders over changing economic conditions - having delivered a total economic return of 13.7% over the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 while maintaining a dividend payment rate of $0.20 per share, our tenth straight quarter at that level."

Jason Serrano, NYMT's President, added: "Against a slowing macroeconomic backdrop, we are excited about our ability to produce compelling risk adjusted returns while utilizing conservative levels of recourse leverage, 1.8x as of June 30, 2019. In the quarter, credit spreads across multi-family and single-family markets tightened in sympathy with the broader markets. Agency MBS spreads have widened year to date, even as investment grade corporate credit spreads have tightened. Our rotation into credit continues to add value to our shareholders, as agency MBS exposure as a percentage of our investment portfolio has declined by 21.1% through the first six months of 2019 and represents just 9.8% of our total equity as of June 30, 2019. We believe our corporate liquidity and ability to take advantage of mispricing through proprietary sourcing channels in the residential credit sector has never been stronger."

Capital Allocation

The following tables set forth our allocated capital by investment category at June 30, 2019, our interest income and interest expense by investment category, and the weighted average yield, average cost of funds, and portfolio net interest margin for our average interest earning assets (by investment category) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Capital Allocation at June 30, 2019: Agency

RMBS Residential

Credit (1) Multi-

Family

Credit(2) Other Total Carrying Value $ 994,200 $ 1,778,276 $ 1,402,217 $ 24,739 $ 4,199,432 Liabilities Callable (3) (871,613 ) (932,649 ) (800,094 ) — (2,604,356 ) Non-Callable — (45,280 ) — (45,000 ) (90,280 ) Convertible — — — (131,839 ) (131,839 ) Hedges (Net) (4) 14,047 — — — 14,047 Cash and Restricted Cash (5) 9,942 64,741 21,117 40,150 135,950 Goodwill — — — 25,222 25,222 Other 3,738 35,511 (7,965 ) (51,778 ) (20,494 ) Net Capital Allocated $ 150,314 $ 900,599 $ 615,275 $ (138,506 ) $ 1,527,682 Net Interest Income- Three Months Ended June 30, 2019: Interest Income $ 6,758 $ 18,725 $ 26,834 $ 29 $ 52,346 Interest Expense (5,887 ) (10,092 ) (7,246 ) (3,430 ) (26,655 ) Net Interest Income (Expense) $ 871 $ 8,633 $ 19,588 $ (3,401 ) $ 25,691 Portfolio Net Interest Margin - Three Months Ended June 30, 2019: Average Interest Earning Assets (6) $ 1,017,409 $ 1,506,973 $ 1,018,847 $ 1,098 $ 3,544,327 Weighted Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets (7) 2.66 % 4.97 % 10.54 % 10.44 % 5.91 % Less: Average Cost of Funds (8) (2.62 )% (4.54 )% (4.20 )% — (3.75 )% Portfolio Net Interest Margin (9) 0.04 % 0.43 % 6.34 % 10.44 % 2.16 %





(1) Includes $1.1 billion of distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value, $218.1 million of distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value, $432.8 million of non-Agency RMBS and $61.3 million of investments in unconsolidated entities. (2) The Company, through its ownership of certain securities, has determined it is the primary beneficiary of the Consolidated K-Series and has consolidated the Consolidated K-Series into the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. Carrying Value and Average Interest Earning Assets for the quarter exclude all Consolidated K-Series assets other than those securities actually owned by the Company. Interest income amounts represent interest income earned by securities that are actually owned by the Company. A reconciliation of net capital allocated to and net interest income from multi-family investments is included below in "Additional Information." (3) Includes repurchase agreements. (4) Includes derivative liabilities of $27.8 million netted against a $41.9 million variation margin receivable. (5) Restricted cash is included in the Company's accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets in receivables and other assets. (6) Our Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated each quarter based on daily average amortized cost. (7) Our Weighted Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets was calculated by dividing our annualized interest income for the quarter by our Average Interest Earning Assets for the quarter. (8) Our Average Cost of Funds was calculated by dividing our annualized interest expense for the quarter by our average interest bearing liabilities, excluding our subordinated debentures and convertible notes, which generated interest expense of approximately $0.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively, for the quarter. Our Average Cost of Funds includes interest expense on our interest rate swaps. (9) Portfolio Net Interest Margin is the difference between our Weighted Average Yield on Interest Earning Assets and our Average Cost of Funds, excluding the weighted average cost of subordinated debentures and convertible notes.



Prepayment History



The following table sets forth the constant prepayment rates ("CPR") for our Agency fixed-rate RMBS and Agency ARMs, by quarter, for the quarterly periods indicated.

Quarter Ended Weighted

Average Agency

Fixed-Rate

RMBS Agency

ARMs June 30, 2019 10.3 % 9.6 % 20.0 % March 31, 2019 6.6 % 6.5 % 8.2 % December 31, 2018 7.2 % 6.8 % 12.9 % September 30, 2018 7.8 % 7.3 % 14.6 % June 30, 2018 6.6 % 5.9 % 16.3 %

Second Quarter Earnings Summary



Net Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.5 million as compared to $38.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

We generated net interest income of $25.7 million and a portfolio net interest margin of 216 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to net interest income of $26.2 million and a portfolio net interest margin of 240 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The change in net interest income in the second quarter was primarily driven by:

A decrease of $1.9 million in net interest income on our residential credit portfolio due to lower asset yields in the second quarter. In the first quarter, there was an increase in delinquent interest collected on loans that were past due or non-accrual as of the beginning of the period.



An increase of $1.7 million in net interest income on our multi-family credit portfolio primarily from income recognized on our first loss PO CMBS investments purchased in the latter part of the first quarter.



A decrease of $0.3 million in net interest income on our Agency RMBS portfolio primarily due to an increase in prepayment rates.

The main components of other income for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, are detailed in the following table (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended Other Income June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Recovery of loan losses $ 1,296 $ 1,065 Realized gain on investment securities and related hedges, net — 16,801 Realized gain on distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value, net 2,054 2,079 Net gain on distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value 12,271 11,010 Unrealized loss on investment securities and related hedges, net (15,007 ) (14,586 ) Unrealized gain on multi-family loans and debt held in securitization trusts, net 5,207 9,410 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (2,857 ) Income from real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 215 Other income 2,740 7,728 Total other income $ 8,561 $ 30,865

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we recognized other income of $8.6 million primarily comprised of the following:

Total net gain of $12.3 million from our distressed and other residential mortgage loans held at fair value, comprised of a $9.9 million unrealized gain due to tightening credit spreads during the quarter and a $2.4 million realized gain during the period resulting primarily from sale activity.



Realized gain of $2.1 million from our distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value, net resulting primarily from sale activity during the quarter.



Unrealized loss of $15.0 million from our interest rate swaps accounted for as trading instruments, which is offset by unrealized gains on our available for sale securities of $20.1 million reported as a component of other comprehensive income ("OCI").



Unrealized gain of $5.2 million on our Consolidated K-Series investments driven primarily by tightening credit spreads.

Other income of $2.7 million comprised primarily of $1.7 million in unrealized gains on joint venture equity investments, $1.7 million in income from preferred equity investments accounted for as investments in unconsolidated entities, and a $0.5 million gain on early redemption of a preferred equity investment. The Company also recognized $1.5 million in net losses from our interest in a real estate development property, which will be offset by a $0.7 million non-controlling interest share of these losses.



The following table details the general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended General and Administrative Expenses June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Salaries, benefits and directors' compensation $ 6,492 $ 5,671 Base management and incentive fees 543 723 Other general and administrative expenses 2,780 2,516 Total general and administrative expenses $ 9,815 $ 8,910

The change in general and administrative expenses is primarily related to the annual awards in equity compensation paid to non-employee directors of the Company in the second quarter.

The following table sets out the operating expenses related to our distressed and other residential mortgage loans and the real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended Operating Expenses June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Expenses related to distressed and other residential mortgage loans $ 2,579 $ 3,252 Expenses related to real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 482 Total operating expenses $ 2,579 $ 3,734

The decrease in operating expenses in the second quarter can be primarily attributed to a decrease in servicing fees on distressed and other residential mortgage loans and a reduction in expenses related to real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities as a result of the sale of a multi-family apartment property in February 2019.

Comprehensive Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we reported comprehensive income to common stockholders of $36.6 million, as compared to $51.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The main components of comprehensive income for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, are detailed in the following table (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 16,478 $ 38,214 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Increase (decrease) in fair value of available for sale securities Agency RMBS 12,971 16,796 Non-Agency RMBS 1,074 4,623 CMBS 6,076 5,293 ABS (29 ) — Total 20,092 26,712 Reclassification adjustment for net gain included in net income - CMBS — (13,665 ) TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 20,092 13,047 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 36,570 $ 51,261

The change in OCI can be attributed primarily to the reclassification of unrealized gains reported in OCI to net income in relation to the sale of certain multi-family CMBS investments in the first quarter. In addition, pricing on our Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS and CMBS improved since March 31, 2019 contributing $0.10 per share in comprehensive income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Analysis of Changes in Book Value

The following table analyzes the changes in book value of our common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (amounts in thousands, except per share):

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Amount Shares Per Share(1) Beginning Balance $ 1,079,105 187,831 $ 5.75 Common stock issuance, net(2) 138,471 23,042 Preferred stock issuance, net 16,087 Preferred stock liquidation preference (16,532 ) Balance after share issuance activity 1,217,131 210,873 5.77 Dividends declared (42,155 ) (0.20 ) Net change in accumulated other comprehensive income: Investment securities, available for sale (3) 20,092 0.10 Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders 16,478 0.08 Ending Balance $ 1,211,546 210,873 $ 5.75





(1) Outstanding shares used to calculate book value per share for the ending balance is based on outstanding shares as of June 30, 2019 of 210,872,614. (2) Includes amortization of stock based compensation. (3) The increases relate to unrealized gains in our investment securities due to improved pricing.

Second quarter 2019 financial and operating data can be viewed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about August 9, 2019. A copy of the Form 10-Q will be posted at the Company's website as soon as reasonably practicable following its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes ("REIT"). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, residential mortgage loans (including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-QM loans, second mortgage loans and other residential mortgage loans), non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and certain mortgage-, residential housing- and other credit-related assets. For a list of defined terms used from time to time in this press release, see "Defined Terms" below.

Defined Terms

The following defines certain of the commonly used terms in this press release: "RMBS" refers to residential mortgage-backed securities comprised of adjustable-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, fixed-rate, interest only and inverse interest only, and principal only securities; "Agency RMBS" refers to RMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise ("GSE"), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae") or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"), or an agency of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association ("Ginnie Mae"); "ABS" refers to debt and/or equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes including, but not limited to, automobiles, aircraft, credit cards, equipment, franchises, recreational vehicles and student loans; "non-Agency RMBS" refers to RMBS that are not guaranteed by any agency of the U.S. Government or any GSE; "Agency ARMs" refers to Agency RMBS comprised of adjustable-rate and hybrid adjustable-rate RMBS; "Agency fixed-rate RMBS" refers to Agency RMBS comprised of fixed-rate RMBS; "IOs" refers collectively to interest only and inverse interest only mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the interest component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; "IO RMBS" refers to RMBS comprised of IOs; "Agency IOs" refers to Agency RMBS comprised of IO RMBS; "POs" refers to mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the principal component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; "ARMs" refers to adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; "residential securitized loans" refers to prime credit quality ARMs held in securitization trusts; "distressed residential mortgage loans" refers to pools of re-performing, non-performing, and other delinquent mortgage loans secured by first liens on one- to four-family properties; "CMBS" refers to commercial mortgage-backed securities comprised of commercial mortgage pass-through securities, as well as PO, IO or mezzanine securities that represent the right to a specific component of the cash flow from a pool of commercial mortgage loans; "multi-family CMBS" refers to CMBS backed by commercial mortgage loans on multi-family properties; "multi-family securitized loans" refers to the commercial mortgage loans included in the Consolidated K-Series; "CDO" refers to collateralized debt obligation; "Consolidated K-Series" refers to certain Freddie Mac-sponsored multi-family loan K-Series securitizations, of which we, or one of our special purpose entities, own the first loss PO securities and certain IO and/or mezzanine securities issued by them that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; and "Residential Credit" portfolio includes distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value, distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value, non-Agency RMBS, mortgage loans held for sale, mortgage loans held for investment and certain investments in unconsolidated entities that invest in single-family residential assets.

Additional Information

We determined that the Consolidated K-Series were variable interest entities and that we are the primary beneficiary of the Consolidated K-Series. As a result, we are required to consolidate the Consolidated K-Series' underlying multi-family loans including their liabilities, income and expenses in our condensed consolidated financial statements. We have elected the fair value option on the assets and liabilities held within the Consolidated K-Series, which requires that changes in valuations in the assets and liabilities of the Consolidated K-Series be reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

A reconciliation of our net capital allocated to our multi-family credit portfolio to our condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2019 is set forth below (dollar amounts in thousands):

Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts, at fair value $ 14,573,925 Multi-family CDOs, at fair value (13,772,726 ) Net carrying value 801,199 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 292,090 Total CMBS, at fair value 1,093,289 Preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans and investments in unconsolidated entities 296,187 Real estate under development (1) 16,727 Mortgages and notes payable in consolidated variable interest entities (3,986 ) Repurchase agreements, investment securities (800,094 ) Cash and other 13,152 Net Capital in Multi-Family Credit $ 615,275





(1) Included in the Company's accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets in receivables and other assets.

A reconciliation of our net interest income generated by our multi-family credit portfolio to our condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is set forth below (dollar amounts in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Interest income, multi-family loans held in securitization trusts $ 133,157 Interest income, investment securities, available for sale (1) 3,443 Interest income, preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 5,148 Interest expense, multi-family collateralized debt obligations (114,914 ) Interest income, Multi-Family Credit, net 26,834 Interest expense, repurchase agreements (7,246 ) Net interest income, Multi-Family Credit $ 19,588





(1) Included in the Company's accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations in interest income, investment securities and other interest earning assets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may" or similar expressions, are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. The following factors are examples of those that could cause actual results to vary from the Company's forward-looking statements: changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's assets; changes in credit spreads; changes in the long-term credit ratings of the U.S., Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae; market volatility; changes in prepayment rates on the loans the Company owns or that underlie the Company's investment securities; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on the Company's assets; the Company's ability to identify and acquire its targeted assets, including assets in its investment pipeline; the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms thereof; changes in governmental laws, regulations or policies affecting the Company's business; the Company's ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal tax purposes; the Company's ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including the risk factors described in the Company's reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value $ 1,743,869 $ 1,512,252 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, at fair value 1,061,954 737,523 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans, net 218,094 285,261 Investments in unconsolidated entities 166,148 73,466 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 191,387 165,555 Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts, at fair value 14,573,925 11,679,847 Derivative assets 14,047 10,263 Cash and cash equivalents 134,993 103,724 Real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 29,704 Goodwill 25,222 25,222 Receivables and other assets 135,845 114,821 Total Assets (1) $ 18,265,484 $ 14,737,638 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 2,604,356 $ 2,131,505 Residential collateralized debt obligations 45,280 53,040 Multi-family collateralized debt obligations, at fair value 13,772,726 11,022,248 Convertible notes 131,839 130,762 Subordinated debentures 45,000 45,000 Mortgages and notes payable in consolidated variable interest entities 3,986 31,227 Securitized debt — 42,335 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 134,615 101,228 Total liabilities (1) 16,737,802 13,557,345 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 7.75% Series B cumulative redeemable, $25 liquidation

preference per share, 6,000,000 shares authorized, 3,101,683 and 3,000,000 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 74,854 72,397 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable, $25 liquidation

preference per share, 6,600,000 and 4,140,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively, 3,993,866 and 3,600,000 shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 96,486 86,862 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate cumulative

redeemable, $25 liquidation preference per share, 8,400,000 and 5,750,000 shares

authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, 5,565,738 and

5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively 134,502 130,496 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 210,872,614 and

155,589,528 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively 2,109 1,556 Additional paid-in capital 1,337,330 1,013,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,004 (22,135 ) Accumulated deficit (128,207 ) (103,178 ) Company's stockholders' equity 1,528,078 1,179,389 Non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities (396 ) 904 Total equity 1,527,682 1,180,293 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,265,484 $ 14,737,638





(1) Our condensed consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") as the Company is the primary beneficiary of these VIEs. As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, assets of consolidated VIEs totaled $14,691,481 and $11,984,374, respectively, and the liabilities of consolidated VIEs totaled $13,870,064 and $11,191,736, respectively.

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Investment securities and other interest earning assets $ 15,355 $ 12,128 $ 30,671 $ 23,940 Distressed and other residential mortgage loans 13,598 5,104 29,489 12,645 Preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments 5,148 4,862 10,155 9,308 Multi-family loans held in securitization trusts 133,157 85,629 244,925 170,721 Total interest income 167,258 107,723 315,240 216,614 INTEREST EXPENSE: Repurchase agreements and other interest bearing liabilities 22,823 10,477 43,209 20,127 Residential collateralized debt obligations 402 475 824 886 Multi-family collateralized debt obligations 114,914 74,686 211,711 149,165 Convertible notes 2,694 2,652 5,384 5,301 Subordinated debentures 734 690 1,474 1,310 Securitized debt — 1,243 742 2,574 Total interest expense 141,567 90,223 263,344 179,363 NET INTEREST INCOME 25,691 17,500 51,896 37,251 OTHER INCOME (LOSS): Recovery of loan losses 1,296 437 2,362 395 Realized (loss) gain on investment securities and related hedges, net — (8,847 ) 16,801 (12,270 ) Realized gain on distressed and other residential mortgage loans at carrying value, net 2,054 2,214 4,133 1,442 Net gain (loss) on distressed and other residential mortgage loans at fair value 12,271 97 23,281 (70 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities and related hedges, net (15,007 ) 12,606 (29,593 ) 24,298 Unrealized gain on multi-family loans and debt held in securitization trusts, net 5,207 12,019 14,617 19,564 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (2,857 ) — Income from real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 1,253 215 3,379 Other income 2,740 228 10,465 4,223 Total other income 8,561 20,007 39,424 40,961 GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 9,272 5,276 17,459 9,932 Base management and incentive fees 543 809 1,266 1,642 Expenses related to distressed and other residential mortgage loans 2,579 1,811 5,831 3,414 Expenses related to real estate held for sale in consolidated variable interest entities — 873 482 2,479 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 12,394 8,769 25,038 17,467 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 21,858 28,738 66,282 60,745 Income tax benefit (134 ) (13 ) (60 ) (92 ) NET INCOME 21,992 28,751 66,342 60,837 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities 743 943 532 (1,526 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY 22,735 29,694 66,874 59,311 Preferred stock dividends (6,257 ) (5,925 ) (12,182 ) (11,850 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 16,478 $ 23,769 $ 54,692 $ 47,461 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 200,691 115,211 187,628 113,623 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 202,398 135,164 209,011 133,470





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Net interest income $ 25,691 $ 26,203 $ 21,873 $ 19,603 $ 17,500 Total other income 8,561 30,865 1,217 24,303 20,007 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 12,394 12,644 14,091 9,912 8,769 Income from operations before income taxes 21,858 44,424 8,999 33,994 28,738 Income tax (benefit) expense (134 ) 74 (511 ) (454 ) (13 ) Net income 21,992 44,350 9,510 34,448 28,751 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities 743 (211 ) 91 (475 ) 943 Net income attributable to Company 22,735 44,139 9,601 33,973 29,694 Preferred stock dividends (6,257 ) (5,925 ) (5,925 ) (5,925 ) (5,925 ) Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders 16,478 38,214 3,676 28,048 23,769 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.02 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 200,691 174,421 148,871 132,413 115,211 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 202,398 194,970 149,590 152,727 135,164 Book value per common share $ 5.75 $ 5.75 $ 5.65 $ 5.72 $ 5.76 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series B Preferred Stock $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series C Preferred Stock $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series D Preferred Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50

Capital Allocation Summary



The following tables set forth our allocated capital by investment category as well as the weighted average yield on interest earning assets, average cost of funds and portfolio net interest margin for our interest earning assets for the periods indicated (dollar amounts in thousands):

Agency

RMBS Residential

Credit Multi-

Family

Credit Other Total At June 30, 2019 Carrying value $ 994,200 $ 1,778,276 $ 1,402,217 $ 24,739 $ 4,199,432 Net capital allocated $ 150,314 $ 900,599 $ 615,275 $ (138,506 ) $ 1,527,682 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Average interest earning assets $ 1,017,409 $ 1,506,973 $ 1,018,847 $ 1,098 $ 3,544,327 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.66 % 4.97 % 10.54 % 10.44 % 5.91 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.62 )% (4.54 )% (4.20 )% — (3.75 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.04 % 0.43 % 6.34 % 10.44 % 2.16 % At March 31, 2019 Carrying value $ 1,023,938 $ 1,467,571 $ 1,299,404 $ — $ 3,790,913 Net capital allocated $ 157,663 $ 723,960 $ 686,904 $ (189,075 ) $ 1,379,452 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Average interest earning assets $ 1,053,529 $ 1,312,263 $ 927,201 — $ 3,292,993 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.87 % 5.91 % 10.45 % — 6.22 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.76 )% (4.71 )% (4.37 )% — (3.82 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.11 % 1.20 % 6.08 % — 2.40 % At December 31, 2018 Carrying value $ 1,037,730 $ 1,252,770 $ 1,166,628 $ — $ 3,457,128 Net capital allocated $ 135,514 $ 555,900 $ 619,252 $ (130,373 ) $ 1,180,293 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Average interest earning assets $ 1,087,267 $ 848,777 $ 786,394 — $ 2,722,438 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.74 % 5.36 % 10.85 % — 5.90 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.46 )% (5.01 )% (5.00 )% — (3.60 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.28 % 0.35 % 5.85 % — 2.30 % At September 30, 2018 Carrying value $ 1,055,433 $ 619,945 $ 947,851 $ — $ 2,623,229 Net capital allocated $ 224,545 $ 402,819 $ 632,823 $ (151,498 ) $ 1,108,689 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Average interest earning assets $ 1,121,180 $ 597,200 $ 681,040 — $ 2,399,420 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.67 % 5.33 % 11.55 % — 5.85 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.22 )% (4.68 )% (5.04 )% — (3.30 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.45 % 0.65 % 6.51 % — 2.55 % At June 30, 2018 Carrying value $ 1,101,344 $ 599,758 $ 875,563 $ — $ 2,576,665 Net capital allocated $ 250,497 $ 333,853 $ 557,422 $ (125,571 ) $ 1,016,201 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Average interest earning assets $ 1,167,278 $ 596,382 $ 639,637 — $ 2,403,297 Weighted average yield on interest earning assets 2.69 % 4.63 % 11.43 % — 5.50 % Less: Average cost of funds (2.02 )% (4.58 )% (4.69 )% — (3.11 )% Portfolio net interest margin 0.67 % 0.05 % 6.74 % — 2.39 %

Source: New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.