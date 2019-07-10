New Vishay Intertechnology Ambient Light Sensor With High Sensitivity Targets Wearables and Smartphones



Space-Saving Device Features Patented Wafer-Level Optical Filter Technology in Compact 2 mm by 2 mm by 0.4 mm Package

MALVERN, Pa., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) today introduced a new ambient light sensor for small form factor applications such as smart watches and sport bands where very high sensitivity is needed to allow light to be sensed through an often very dark cover glass. The Vishay Semiconductors VEML6035 features a highly sensitive photo-diode, low-noise amplifier, and 16-bit ADC in a miniature low profile, transparent surface-mount package measuring only 2 mm by 2 mm by 0.4 mm. The sensor uses an active interrupt function that is triggered outside the threshold window settings to eliminate loading on the host.



Operated via simple I²C commands, the VEML6035 will be used for display dimming and brightening in mobile devices such as smartphones and wearables and as an optical switch in a wide range of consumer, computing, and industrial applications. The devices' slim 0.4 mm profile opens up many design options for display management in space-constrained designs.

Vishay's patented Filtron™ wafer-level optical filter technology enables ambient light spectral sensitivity close to that of the human eye. The device offers detection with highly linear behavior from 0.004 lx to 6710 lx and resolution down to 0.0004 lx/ct, allowing for operation in applications with low-transmittance (dark) lens designs. The VEML6035 provides 100 Hz and 120 Hz flicker noise rejection and excellent temperature compensation to maintain stability despite changes in ambient temperature. The device features low power consumption down to just 170 μA in operating mode and 0.5 μA in programmable shutdown mode.

The VEML6035's supply voltage and I²C bus range are both from 1.7 V to 3.6 V. Offered in a lead (Pb)-free, 6-pin package, the device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new ambient light sensor are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks for large orders.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE ( VSH ), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed:http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter:http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=New @vishayindust ambient light sensor with high sensitivity targets wearables and smartphones - http://bit.ly/2WPrtWE

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?84889 (VEML6035)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/48098623052/sizes/l

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Source: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.