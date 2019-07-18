New Partnership between Akerna & Leafly Provides Point-of-Sale Integration for Cannabis Dispensaries



DENVER, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq:KERN), a leading seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology - MJ Platform®, and Leafly, the world's leading source for consumers to find cannabis, have partnered to provide seamless and real-time data updates. With the integration, MJ Platform users will see their inventory and menus automatically update on Leafly.com.



"MJ Platform is the cannabis industry's first ERP software and through partnerships, such as the one with Leafly, we provide a leading compliance, technology platform across the entire supply chain that connects almost every data point," said Jessica Billingsley, Akerna Chief Executive Officer. "The partnership with Leafly provides a seamless integration for MJ Platform users, which is good business practice as it eliminates manual updates and delayed information."

"With more than 16-million visitors to Leafly.com each month, timely and accurate inventory updates are critical to dispensaries. Leafly's partnerships with leading software providers, like Akerna, means that customers and patients have the most recent menu available," said Paul Barry, Chief Technology Officer at Leafly.

Through the partnership between Akerna and Leafly, the millions of visitors to Leafly's website will view up-to-date inventory and pricing for their local dispensaries, supporting informed decision-making and stream-lined supply chain management.

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna is a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. The cornerstones of Akerna's service offerings are MJ Platform® and Leaf Data Systems®, which are highly-versatile platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products—from seed to product to shelf to customer—through the complete supply chain. Since establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $15 billion in cannabis sales. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver.

About Leafly

As the world's leading cannabis information resource, Leafly's mission is to help patients and consumers make informed choices about cannabis and to empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at www.leafly.com and download the five-star rated Leafly mobile app through Apple's App Store or Google Play. Visit Leafly.com, Leafly Canada at Leafly.ca, Leafly Germany at Leafly.de, Leafly in Spanish at Leafly.es, and Leafly in French at Fr.Leafly.ca.

