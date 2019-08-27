New Pacific Continues Reporting Wide Drill Intercepts at Silver Sand Including an Intercept of 93.5 Metres Grading 336 Grams per Tonne Silver Within a Broad Zone of 165.5 Metres Grading 204 Grams per Tonne Silver





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V:NUAG) (OTCQX:NUPMF) ("New Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of the third batch of 20 drill holes from its wholly-owned Silver Sand Project located in the Department of Potosí, Bolivia. The assay results continue to show wide intervals of silver mineralization.



Since the release of assay results of second batch of 31 drill holes on August 6, 2019, the Company has received assay results of an additional 20 drill holes from Silver Sand Project which were drilled to infill the drill grid to a density of 25 metres by 25 metres to confirm continuity of mineralization in selected areas drilled in 2018. Holes were approximately oriented at azimuths of 60 degrees with dips of -45 degrees normal to the strike and dip of mineralized structures. All holes continuously intercept significant wide silver mineralization in fractures developed in bleached quartz sandstones. Drill hole DSS525006 intersected the mineralized zone of 165.5m @ 204g/t Ag including a bonanza grade subzone of 45.0m @ 641g/t Ag. The drill results indicate that high grade centres exist in broad mineralization.

Highlights of significant drill intersections are summarized as follows (for a detailed list, please refer to Table-1 - Composited Drill Intersections of Mineralization below):

Drill hole DSS522506, 165.5m @ 204g/t Ag from 73.8m to 239.3m,

incl. 93.5m @ 336g/t Ag from 73.8m to 167.3m,

incl. 45.0m @ 641g/t Ag from 116.3m to 161.3m;

Drill hole DSS427501, 75.8m @ 128g/t Ag from 71.1m to 146.9m,

incl. 3.5m @ 746g/t Ag from 71.1m to 74.6m,

incl. 10.3m @ 266g/t Ag from 87.5m to 97.8m,

incl. 11.79m @ 293g/t Ag from 114.7m to 126.49m;

Drill hole DSS4408, 140.71m @ 109g/t Ag from 38.29m to 179.0m,

incl. 14.24m @ 362g/t Ag from 38.29m to 52.53m,

incl. 9.8m @ 548g/t Ag from 134.3m to 144.1m;

Drill hole DSS447502, 68.68m @ 153g/t Ag from 65.5m to 135.18m,

incl. 4.5m @ 1,140g/t Ag from 66.5m to 71.0m,

incl. 3.25m @ 851g/t Ag from 87.75m to 91.0m;

Drill hole DSS5213, 179.9 m @ 88g/t Ag from 61.9m to 241.8m incl. 0.75m mined out,

incl. 17.1m @ 265g/t Ag from 114.9m to 132.0m,

incl. 13.17m @ 339g/t Ag from 173.98m to 187.15m;

Drill hole DSS5214, 109.75m @ 96g/t Ag from 51.6m to 161.35m,

incl. 14.15m @ 250g/t Ag from 54.35m to 68.5m,

incl. 16.5m @ 228g/t Ag from 87.3m to 103.8m;

(True width of the mineralization is unknown, but based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill hole direction and the mineralized structures it is estimated that true width will approximate 80% of the down hole interval length. Please refer to Table-1 - Composited Drill Intersections of Mineralization below for details.)

To expedite drilling at Silver Sand, a fourth rig has arrived on site and has commenced drilling. An initial NI 43-101 resource estimate is expected by the end of this year.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

HQ-size drill core samples from altered and mineralized intervals were split into halves by diamond saw, with an average sample length of between one to one and half metres at the Company's core processing facility located in Betanzos, a small town located 20 kilometres from the project site. Half core samples are stored in a secure core storage facility in Betanzos for future reference, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver over limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21).

A standard quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") protocol was employed to monitor the quality of sample preparation and analysis. Standards of certified reference materials and blanks were inserted in normal core sample sequences prior to shipment to lab at a ratio of 20:1 (i.e., every 20 samples contain at least one standard sample and one blank sample). Duplicate samples of coarse rejects at a ratio of 20:1 will be sent to a second internationally accredited lab for check analysis. The assay results of QAQC samples of standards and blanks did not show any significant bias of analysis or contamination during sample preparation.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About New Pacific

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada. New Pacific has Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX/NASDAQ: PAAS) as its 28% and 16.8% shareholders, respectively.

Table 1 - Composited Drill Intersections of Mineralization

Hole_id Section Mineralized Intervals From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag_g/t Pb_% Zn_% note DSS427501 4275 71.10 146.90 75.80 128 0.03 0.00 incl. 71.10 74.60 3.50 746 0.13 0.00 incl. 87.50 97.80 10.30 266 0.05 0.00 incl. 114.70 126.49 11.79 293 0.06 0.00 DSS4408 44 38.29 179.00 140.71 109 0.01 0.02 incl. 38.29 52.53 14.24 362 0.02 0.02 incl. 134.30 144.10 9.80 548 0.03 0.01 DSS4409 44 98.36 100.70 2.34 106 0.02 0.04 117.92 120.28 2.36 188 0.58 0.01 174.17 216.50 42.33 67 0.02 0.00 DSS442501 4425 58.50 62.25 3.75 87 0.03 0.02 93.53 173.00 79.47 62 0.02 0.00 DSS442502 4425 107.10 143.60 36.50 82 0.05 0.02 DSS445005 4450 64.37 65.71 1.34 306 0.04 0.13 101.92 108.40 6.48 118 0.04 0.01 166.44 208.45 42.01 84 0.01 0.00 DSS447501 4475 39.30 50.75 11.45 48 0.06 0.04 92.00 116.00 24.00 51 0.01 0.00 140.45 152.90 12.45 34 0.03 0.01 194.44 195.55 1.11 501 0.15 0.00 DSS447502 4475 66.50 135.18 68.68 153 0.06 0.10 incl. 66.50 71.00 4.50 1,140 0.16 0.02 incl. 87.75 91.00 3.25 851 0.15 0.01 183.70 185.13 1.43 122 0.02 0.00 DSS5213 52 61.90 241.80 179.90 88 0.09 0.02 0.75m mined out incl. 114.90 132.00 17.10 265 0.59 0.01 incl. 173.98 187.15 13.17 339 0.04 0.00 DSS5214 52 51.60 161.35 109.75 96 0.07 0.03 incl. 54.35 68.50 14.15 250 0.06 0.01 incl. 87.30 103.80 16.50 228 0.11 0.02 DSS522505 5225 52.64 148.43 95.79 45 0.04 0.02 DSS522506 5225 73.80 239.30 165.50 204 0.06 0.01 incl. 73.80 167.30 93.50 336 0.10 0.00 incl. 116.30 161.30 45.00 641 0.19 0.01 DSS522507 5225 68.80 162.00 93.20 75 0.05 0.10 incl. 68.80 73.40 4.60 397 0.13 0.73 DSS522508 5225 144.88 171.91 27.03 77 0.03 0.01 200.30 201.68 1.38 351 0.04 0.00 DSS522509 5225 46.22 93.70 47.48 62 0.03 0.00 176.85 212.02 35.17 82 0.08 0.02 311.60 327.50 15.90 31 0.02 0.14 DSS522511 5225 24.88 114.61 89.73 76 0.02 0.04 DSS662503 6625 83.55 217.00 133.45 37 0.15 0.34 255.77 257.00 1.23 410 0.03 0.01 DSS642502 6425 17.78 103.00 85.22 78 0.05 0.01 24.83m mined out 155.67 158.86 3.19 1,315 0.93 0.64 269.50 270.70 1.20 280 0.02 0.04 DSS682501 6825 36.49 37.60 1.11 132 0.04 0.00 52.87 54.16 1.29 149 0.06 0.00 86.50 136.20 49.70 60 0.10 0.03 222.90 225.00 2.10 184 0.18 0.03 DSS682502 6825 112.20 168.60 56.40 44 0.08 0.01

Notes: g/t = grams per metric tonne.

The table above is intended to show highlights of the drilling program only. The intercepts shown are a weighted average of the sample lengths and grades of all of the samples within that intercept and may include some samples with grades less than 30 g/t silver.

Intersections may contain samples less than 30 g/t silver between higher grade subintervals.

Intervals are drill core length in meters. True width of mineralization zones is estimated at about 80% of drill intervals based on current understanding of the relationship between drill direction and the mineralized structures.





