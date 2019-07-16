New Mobile Wellness Business Zen Stop Launches Today in Los Angeles



GSRX Holds Minority Stake in Zen Stop; GSRX Brand ‘Pure and Natural' Is Exclusive Hemp-based CBD Products Supplier

DORADO, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX) ("GSRX" or, the "Company") announced today that the new mobile wellness business Zen Stop, in which GSRX holds a minority ownership stake, begins operations in Los Angeles today. In addition to the Company's investment in Zen Stop, GSRX Industries' wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure and Natural brand, is Zen Stop's sole supplier of Hemp-based CBD products nationwide.



Zen Stop is a revolutionary wellness business, a mobile "meditation station" where 10-minute guided meditations are facilitated in a comfortable group setting. Zen Stop will provide a broad selection of Pure and Natural pharmaceutical grade, certified naturally organic, full spectrum CBD products, including capsules, tinctures/oils, salve, energy drink packets, vape pens, skin care and both dog and cat pet products.

Here's how Zen Stop works: The customized Zen Stop bus arrives at an office, neighborhood, school or event. Board the bus and experience one of several 10-minute guided, stress-relieving meditations, then exit to continue a blissful day. Today, the Zen Stop bus will be at The Bluffs at Playa Vista (10am-1:50pm) and at Centerfield (2:30-3:20 pm). For complete schedule, of stops and to reserve a spot or book a group meditation at your location, visit https://zenstop.co/book-now.

"Our mission is to provide a realistic opportunity for everyone to fit in their meditation practice in just 10 minutes a day," said Cooper Ansett, Zen Stop co-founder. "Zen Stop aims to drive the future of work and life culture to include the valuable practice of meditation in people's daily lives, and we also offer a line of CBD products that are pure, organic, and are worthy complements to meditation."

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB:GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating retail cannabis dispensaries and non-THC CBD retail stores. GSRX also is in the process of expanding its business to include distribution, extraction and light manufacturing, and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction. GSRX also owns and operates the e-commerce site GetPureAndNatural.com, which offers a broad range of premium hemp extract products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

