New Materials to Revolutionize Fuel Cell Battery Performance





AUSTIN, Tx, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with Neotericon, LLC that has developed a class of carbon-based materials for use in flow battery systems for energy storage. They act as a liaison between the graphite electrode and the electrolyte solution, so no modifications to the existing system components are required. Their structures are targeted to improve coulombic efficiency and current density.



According to Dr. Mark Banash, Founder of Neotericon, "The world is going electric. Major automakers such as Hyundai, Ford, and Toyota all have programs to develop all-electric vehicles. In fact, Volkswagen has announced by the middle of the next decade it will no longer design gasoline-based engines. And with companies like Nikolai developing long-haul trucks, practically all surface transport will be run using electric technology. The problem is how to safely and securely store power until it is needed. This is not only an issue for automotive applications, but also with the renewable energy industry where it is needed to be able to draw upon a reserve when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing."



Banash continued: "Neotericon is taking a different approach - the use of a carbon-based agent that when bound to the electrode changes its performance. The material is non-toxic, inexpensive, and made from renewable raw materials. It can also be tailored to perform well regardless of the type of solution selected by the fuel battery maker, so it can be used for different battery platforms. It acts as a liaison between the electrode and the solution, requiring neither to change while getting the system to work."

The materials are also well-timed as manufacturers are locking in their designs now in order to meet the explosion of applications in renewable energy storage as well as in automobiles. The flow battery market in 2019 is estimated to top $1 billion for the first time, with CAGR estimates of between 30 and 60% until at least 2023.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

