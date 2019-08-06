New Innovations from Tenable Automatically Discover and Assess Rogue Assets Across On-Prem and Cloud Environments Within a Single Platform





LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced new product innovations in Tenable.sc ™ (formerly SecurityCenter) and Tenable.io® to continuously discover and assess known and unknown assets across on-premises and cloud environments from a single platform at no extra charge.



These innovations are based on Tenable's industry-leading Nessus® Network Monitor (NNM) for passive network monitoring, which has been a pioneer in continuous monitoring for over 10 years with one of the industry's broadest asset coverage. With today's announcement, Tenable enables customers to not only automatically detect every asset across their computing environments, but also assess them for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. This new functionality is available in the base Tenable.sc and Tenable.io products, eliminating the need for multiple applications and data silos.

Security teams often struggle to identify all assets in their purview given the dynamic and transient nature of technologies such as mobile devices, containers and cloud instances. This lack of visibility widens the Cyber Exposure gap, increasing the chances of a business-disrupting cyber event. Tenable has unveiled the following native capabilities to address the rogue asset challenge:

NNM Discovery Mode: Customers can use NNM within Tenable.io and Tenable.sc to continuously monitor their networks to discover rogue assets without the need to consume a product license. This capability will help security teams eliminate blindspots due to previously unknown assets or new assets added to the network between scans. This capability will be available in Tenable.sc and Tenable.io in 2019.

Rogue Asset Automatic Assessment: Customers can automatically assess rogue assets without manual intervention by enabling security teams to define their own policies for scanning newly-discovered assets. This will help organizations improve their overall security posture while decreasing operational costs of manual processes. Rogue Asset Automatic Assessment is generally available in Tenable.sc and will be available in Tenable.io in Q3 2019.

Tenable Cloud Connector Auto-Discovery: Tenable Cloud Connectors provide live visibility into AWS, Azure and GCP cloud workloads as they are continuously deployed and turned off. With Auto-Discovery, customers can automatically collect and track assets from all member accounts associated with the master account without any manual intervention to ensure full visibility across cloud environments. Auto-Discovery is now generally available in Tenable.io.

"A strategic Cyber Exposure program provides unified visibility into where all assets are located and to what extent they're exposed, which is increasingly difficult to do with transient devices like cloud, mobile and IoT," said Renaud Deraison, CTO, Tenable. "We are committed to helping customers on their Cyber Exposure journey to provide complete visibility across their attack surface, including both known and unknown assets, ultimately eliminating dangerous blind spots before they can be compromised."

For more information about the latest capabilities, read our latest blog post.

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information:

Cayla Baker

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

443-545-2102, x 1544

Source: Tenable Holdings, Inc.