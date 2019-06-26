New Indianapolis "Super Hub" Now Supercharged For UPS Customers





PLAINFIELD, Ind.



Central Indiana "logistics gateway" location provides access to strategic highway, rail and air transportation networks, further enhancing UPS reliability and service

Highly-automated operation streamlines processing and expands capacity to meet rapidly growing package volume in the Ohio Valley region

More than 575 new full- and part-time well-paying jobs to be created by 2023

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the official opening of its new 893,000 square foot Plainfield, Indiana package sortation and distribution center. The Indianapolis-area facility initially started processing packages in 2017 during the busy holiday season while construction of the new "super hub" was still underway. Now operating at full capacity, customers are receiving all of the benefits from the facility's increased speed, efficiency and dynamic routing technology.

"Our business is growing in Indiana and the surrounding states. The new regional super hub in Plainfield sorts packages faster and more accurately by bringing together highly-automated operations, advanced technology, and dedicated employees. Our customers can have confidence that they will continue to receive the reliability and performance that they have come to expect from UPS," said Joe Boyle, president of UPS's Ohio Valley District which includes Indiana, Kentucky and southern Ohio. "We appreciate the state and local community support that enables us to offer good-paying jobs that serve Indiana businesses and consumers."

Home to growing biotechnology, life sciences and health care sectors, Indianapolis area businesses benefit from enhanced delivery speed, accuracy and service reliability from the new regional super hub's data-driven package scanning and sortation equipment. Healthcare and life science logistics are strategic growth imperatives for UPS. As demands grow for more patient control and convenience, it will be increasingly important for care providers and logisticians to have supply chains that deliver critical pharmaceuticals, devices and supplies to medical facilities and patients when and where they need them.

The advanced operations technology integrated into in the new regional super hub also helps power the UPS® Ground on Saturday delivery and pickup services that included the Indianapolis area as an early market for its launch and rollout in 2017. Additionally, Indiana was one of UPS's first Midwest locations for the expansion of natural gas fueling for its tractor trailers, which began in 2013.

"Super hubs" like the new Indianapolis area regional hub have a significantly higher package processing capacity than most other package operations facilities, increasing the speed and flexibility of packages moving through UPS's global smart logistics network. Similar facilities have been opening in Atlanta, Ga.; Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Salt Lake City, Utah as part of a multi-year strategic capital investment plan that also includes acquisition of new aircraft and ground fleet vehicles. This year, the company is adding more than 350,000 pieces per hour of additional sortation capacity in the United States before the 2019 holiday season.



Known as the Crossroads of America, Indiana's roads connect the state to 82 million people within a 500-mile radius of the state's borders. Its international transportation network includes 10 major airports and three maritime ports, which are each Foreign Trade Zones. UPS employs more than 9,800 people across Indiana in package delivery operations, air operations, ground freight, healthcare logistics and contract logistics. Interested jobseekers can begin the application process at upsjobs.com, which has a fully mobile version of the job application site. Many opportunities are available with eligibility for benefits, including tuition assistance.



Kim Krebs 404-828-4404 kkrebs@ups.com

Source: UPS