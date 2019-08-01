New Chief Risk Officer - Tamina O'Neill Joins Heartland Financial USA, Inc.



DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced that Tamina O'Neill has been named Chief Risk Officer for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.



"Adding Tamina to the Heartland team provides us with an executive who can guide us as we continue to expand and enhance our markets. I am confident in her experience and leadership as we navigate the complexities and constraints of the financial service industry," commented Bruce Lee, President and CEO of Heartland. "Her experience and consistent evolution of knowledge throughout her career solidifies her ability to lead Heartland through enterprise and operational risk scenarios," continued Lee.

Tamina's financial services and compliance career started over 25 years ago in a leadership development program at LaSalle Bank. Over the course of her impressive career, she has been involved with and/or led teams in government lending, commercial banking compliance, corporate compliance, operational risk and enterprise risk. She most recently served as the SVP Director of Enterprise Risk Management/Operational Risk for MB Financial Bank, NA in Rosemont, Illinois.

Tamina's comprehensive experience is complemented by an impressive education. She earned her MBA from the Booth School of Business - University of Chicago, concentrating in Finance/Strategy. She has completed several courses from the LaSalle Bank Commercial Lending Credit Training Program and from the American Institute of Banking. She also holds an undergraduate degree from Dominican University, graduating with honors - Magna Cum Laude.

In her role at Heartland, Tamina will oversee the Risk, Compliance and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) departments.

