New Age to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4th





DENVER, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



During the current quarter, New Age completed the acquisition of Brand's Within Reach, which brought with it the licenses and distribution rights for Nestea, Volvic, Illy RTD Coffee, Evian, and others. At the conference, New Age will provide an update on the integration progress of the acquisition and discuss plans regarding new product expansion in its global markets for the remainder of the year.

New Age management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at https://www.gatewayir.com/conference-presenters/.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business, financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gatewayir.com/conference. To receive updates and highlights from #GatewayIRConference, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy". The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Nestea, Illy RTD Coffee, Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, Volvic, XingTea, Evian, Coco-Libre, Marley, ‘NHANCED and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and one of the fastest growing in the world over the past three years.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.bwrgroup.com, www.morinda.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.nhancedcbd.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

