Nevado Resources Announces Appointment of new CFO and Corporate Secretary





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevado Resources Corporation ("Nevado" or the "Company") (NEX: VDO.H) is pleased to announce, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Ms. Lesia Burianyk has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Burianyk has over 15 years of industry experience serving as Chief Financial Officer for various TSX-V and CSE listed companies. Ms. Burianyk is a CPA, CA and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University. Ms. Burianyk was previously employed as an audit manager at a Canadian accounting firm where she specialized in the mining industry.



The Company is also pleased to announce, subject to approval of the Exchange, that Mrs. Leah Hodges has been appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mrs. Hodges has over 15 years of experience providing corporate compliance, administration and governance support serving on and for, numerous boards of directors of private and public listed companies in the resource and technology sectors. Mrs. Hodges specializes in corporate, commercial and securities law, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions. Mrs. Hodges is a Commissioner for Taking Affidavits in British Columbia, has an Associate of Arts degree from Capilano University and is a member of the Governance Professionals of Canada.

Ms. Burianyk and Mrs. Hodges succeed Mr. Marcel Bergeron as CFO and Corporate Secretary respectively. Mr. Bergeron has also resigned as a director of the Company to focus on his other business interests, the Company would like to thank Mr. Bergeron for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

