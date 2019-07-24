Quantcast

See headlines for NTRR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Neutra Corp. Takes Big Step to Becoming a Vertically Integrated CBD Company

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 10:16:00 AM EDT


    Sugar Land, TX, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. ( NTRR ) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire J3 Holdings. This move marks another important milestone in Neutra Corp.'s ongoing plans to transform itself into a vertically integrated company able to cultivate, manufacture and distribute hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products. J3 Holdings currently owns land and a warehouse, as well as a license to cultivate hemp and refine it into useable forms.

    "This is a big acquisition and a great demonstration of the continued evolution of our company," said Sydney Jim, Neutra Corp. president. "This shows we're moving forward with our plans to become a serious player in the ever-growing CBD market. CBD products are rapidly gaining mainstream acceptance." 

    Neutra Corp. has concentrated its early efforts developing business networks and on developing hemp-based CBD products, including supplements and creams. The latest move will enable the company to grow its own hemp supply, giving it more control over the quality of its ingredients.

    Hemp-based CBD consumer products enjoyed sales of up to $390 million in 2018 according to the Hemp Business Journal. That publication also predicts the CBD market could rocket to $3 billion by 2022. CBD derived from hemp offers many benefits, is legal, and unlike cannabis, there isn't a psychoactive effect. These facts have helped create a boom in the market for CBD products. 

    NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT 

    Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

    Neutra Corp. (OTCBB:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company that's bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture—one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers.  One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving Hemp-based CBD market, in which we intend to participate.

    Sydney Jim

    888-433-4033

    info@neutrainc.com

    Source: Neutra Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: NTRR




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8261.72
    10.32  ▲  0.13%
    DJIA 27230.22
    -118.97  ▼  0.44%
    S&P 500 3006.73
    1.26  ▲  0.04%
    Data as of Jul 24, 2019 | 11:01AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar