Neuronetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results





MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Second quarter 2019 revenue of $16.6 million, an increase of 25% over the second quarter of 2018

Second quarter 2019 U.S. treatment session revenue of $10.8 million, an increase of 22% over the second quarter of 2018

Second quarter 2019 U.S. NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy revenue of $4.6 million, an increase of 30% over the second quarter of 2018

Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

"We are very happy with our continued strong performance in the second quarter, particularly as this represents the fifth consecutive quarter since becoming a public company in which we delivered greater than 20% topline growth," said Chris Thatcher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. "In the second half of 2019, we will look to leverage the momentum we have built to continue to grow our installed base through the expansion of our salesforce and the effective utilization of marketing efforts, and work with our partner in Japan to accelerate the adoption of NeuroStar in the Japanese marketplace."

Revenues by Geography Three Months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) United States $ 15,890 $ 12,898 23 % International 682 354 93 % Total revenues $ 16,572 $ 13,252 25 %





United States Revenues by Product Category Three Months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System $ 4,628 $ 3,568 30 % Treatment sessions 10,847 8,920 22 % Other 415 410 1 % Total United States revenues $ 15,890 $ 12,898 23 %

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.6 million, an increase of 30% over second quarter 2018 revenue of $3.6 million. The increase in U.S. NeuroStar revenue was primarily driven by higher capital, upgrade and rent-to-own revenue. Capital units sold increased by 26% and average selling prices declined by 9% as compared to the second quarter of 2018. On a sequential quarterly basis, average selling prices for capital sales were down approximately 4%.

As of June 30, 2019, the active unit installed base in the U.S. was 976. This represents an increase of 160 units over the active unit installed base as of June 30, 2018, and an increase of 45 units over the active installed base as of March 31, 2019.

U.S. Treatment Session revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $10.8 million, an increase of 22% over revenue from the second quarter of 2018 of $8.9 million. The increase in U.S. Treatment Session revenue was primarily the result of a 24% increase in the number of treatment sessions sold and an increase in other treatment session revenue. This revenue increase was partially offset by a 7% decline in the average selling price as a result of pre-determined volume pricing discounts within our existing customer base that are triggered when those customers surpass certain high-volume thresholds.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 74.8%, which is slightly lower than the second quarter of 2018 gross margin of 75.5%. The decrease in gross margin was the result of a higher mix of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy revenue and the selling price decreases noted above, partially offset by increased leverage on our service and operations costs as a result of higher sales compared to the prior year period.

Operating expenses during the second quarter of 2019 were $19.0 million, an increase of $3.8 million compared to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by sales force expansion and marketing initiatives, higher product and clinical development expenses, as well as additional general and administrative expenses incurred to report as a public company.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $7.1 million, or $0.39 per share, as compared to second quarter 2018 net loss of $7.5 million, or $30.60 per share. Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2019 includes, on a weighted-average basis the 11.0 million shares of common stock issued upon the conversion of convertible preferred stock and 6.325 million shares of common stock issued upon the closing of our initial public offering. There were 18.445 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $(5.9) million as compared to the second quarter of 2018 EBITDA of $(6.3) million. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.

Cash and cash equivalents were $89.6 million as of June 30, 2019. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $96.1 million as of March 31, 2019 and $104.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects total worldwide revenue of between $15.8 and $16.4 million, representing 15% and 19% year-over-year growth, respectively.

For the full year 2019, the Company now expects to report total worldwide revenue of between $63.0 and $65.0 million, representing 19% and 23% year-over-year growth, respectively. This is an increase from prior guidance of between $62.5 and $64.5 million.

For the full year 2019, the Company continues to expect gross margins to be in the mid 70% range, in line with full year 2018 margins.

For the full year 2019, the Company now expects operating expenses to be between $74.0 and $77.5 million, primarily due to continued investment in our salesforce expansion efforts, product development of our next generation NeuroStar platform, and clinical spending as we pursue additional indications for use, namely PTSD and Bi-Polar disorders. This is an increase from prior guidance of between $71.5 and $76.5 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Neuronetics' management team will host a conference call on August 6, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 472-8990 for domestic callers or +1 (629)-228-0778 for international callers, and referencing Conference ID: 6595410 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Neuronetics' website at ir.neuronetics.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our first commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in the press release regarding Neuronetics, Inc. (the "Company") that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "outlook," "potential," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "would" and "should" as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements include those relating to: the Company's business outlook and current expectations for upcoming quarter and fiscal year, including with respect to any specific projections provided; the Company's expectations regarding growth opportunities, additional indications and the build out of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System platform; expectations or beliefs regarding future events, potential markets or market size, and technological developments; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing items. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the Company's ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to its history of losses; the Company's reliance on the sale and usage of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System to generate revenues; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using the Company's products; physician and patient demand for treatments using the Company's products; developments in respect of competing technologies and therapies for the indications that the Company's products treat; product defects; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for additional indications; and developments in regulation in the United States and other applicable jurisdictions. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company's recent SEC filings which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended Six Months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 16,572 $ 13,252 $ 29,300 $ 23,404 Cost of revenues 4,171 3,245 6,978 5,702 Gross Profit 12,401 10,007 22,322 17,702 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,523 9,835 21,115 17,944 General and administrative 4,261 3,078 8,860 5,714 Research and development 3,224 2,330 6,010 3,885 Total operating expenses 19,008 15,243 35,985 27,543 Loss from Operations (6,607 ) (5,236 ) (13,663 ) (9,841 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 931 900 1,850 1,821 Other expense (income), net (444 ) 1,360 (890 ) 1,331 Net Loss $ (7,094 ) $ (7,496 ) $ (14,623 ) $ (12,993 ) Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (30.60 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (55.29 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 18,351 245 18,189 235





NEURONETICS, INC.

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,644 $ 104,583 Accounts receivable, net 7,563 5,620 Inventory 2,552 2,432 Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases 240 - Current portion of prepaid commission expense 237 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,061 1,838 Total current assets 101,297 114,473 Property and equipment, net 1,105 1,378 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,998 - Net investments in sales-type leases 400 - Prepaid commission expense 1,342 - Other assets 1,284 1,171 Total Assets $ 109,426 $ 117,022 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,659 $ 3,756 Accrued expenses 6,476 7,548 Deferred revenue 2,206 2,255 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 516 - Current portion of long-term debt, net 3,750 - Total current liabilities 16,607 13,559 Long-term debt, net 27,007 30,395 Deferred revenue 2,351 1,940 Operating lease liabilities 3,642 - Deferred rent - 86 Total Liabilities 49,607 45,980 Stockholders' Equity : Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000 shares authorized; 18,445 and

17,744 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively 184 177 Additional paid-in capital 295,301 291,908 Accumulated deficit (235,666 ) (221,043 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 59,819 71,042 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 109,426 $ 117,022





NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; In thousands) Six Months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (14,623 ) $ (12,993 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 457 463 Share-based compensation 1,523 336 Non-cash interest expense 362 441 Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability - 1,415 Cost of rental units purchased by customers 77 79 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,216 ) (457 ) Inventory (82 ) (378 ) Net investment in sales-type leases (640 ) - Prepaid commission expense (1,579 ) - Prepaid expenses and other assets 941 380 Accounts payable (228 ) (89 ) Accrued expenses (1,044 ) (2,130 ) Deferred revenue (366 ) (435 ) Deferred rent - (29 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (16,418 ) (13,397 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (398 ) (513 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (398 ) (513 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of public offering costs - (731 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,877 38 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 1,877 (693 ) Net (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (14,939 ) (14,603 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 104,583 29,147 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 89,644 $ 14,544

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and should not be construed as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net loss. However, management uses both the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business. Further, management believes the addition of the non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplementary information to, and facilitates analysis by, investors in evaluating the Company's financial performance, results of operations and trends. The Company's calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly designated measures reported by other companies, since companies and investors may differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment.

The following table reconciles reported net loss to EBITDA:

Three Months ended Six Months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (7,094 ) $ (7,496 ) $ (14,623 ) $ (12,993 ) Interest expense 931 900 1,850 1,821 Income taxes - - - - Depreciation and amortization 253 324 457 463 EBITDA $ (5,910 ) $ (6,272 ) $ (12,316 ) $ (10,709 )





