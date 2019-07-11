Quantcast

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 01:15:00 PM EDT


WALTHAM, Mass., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2019 second quarter financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on July 18, 2019 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 7357689. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 800-585-8367, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 7357689. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company markets Quell®, an over-the-counter wearable device for symptomatic relief of chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NURO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8189.51
-13.02  ▼  0.16%
DJIA 27040.43
180.23  ▲  0.67%
S&P 500 2994.93
1.86  ▲  0.06%
Data as of Jul 11, 2019 | 3:08PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar