NeuBase Therapeutics Initiates Trading on NASDAQ Under Ticker Symbol "NBSE"



PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NBSE) ("NeuBase" and the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing next generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, announced today that its common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "NBSE" at the open of market trading today, July 15, 2019, and will cease using the previous ticker symbol, "OHRP".



On Friday, July 12th, the Company announced the completion of the merger between NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. and Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. ("Ohr") and associated financings. Immediately upon completion of the merger, the combined company changed its name to "NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.".

Additional information can be found on the Company's website, https://www.neubasetherapeutics.com/

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's proposed post-merger financing, including the expected timing for closing, the expected timing for trading of the combined Company's common stock on NASDAQ and the combined Company's goals and plans. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in the Company's registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, that contains a joint proxy statement/prospectus, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the post-merger financing are not satisfied; the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including NT0100 and NT0200; the timing of initiation of the Company's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from the Company's clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; the Company's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; the Company's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all, as well as those risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ohr's registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, that contains a joint proxy statement/prospectus. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

NeuBase Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

OP: (617) 535-7746

NeuBase Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

cait@lifescipublicrelations.com

OP: (646) 751-4366

Source: NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.