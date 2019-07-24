NeuBase Therapeutics Appoints Danith Ly, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer



Dr. Ly is a leader in the field of peptide nucleic acids and the primary inventor of NeuBase's proprietary PATrOL™ platform

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of Danith Ly, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer. Dr. Ly is the primary inventor of NeuBase's peptide nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform technology, which the Company is leveraging to develop a pipeline of gene modifying therapies. Dr. Ly joins NeuBase as the Company is advancing its first PATrOL-enabled therapies through preclinical development and expanding its pipeline across rare genetic diseases as well as additional genetically-driven disorders. In addition to his role at NeuBase, Dr. Ly will maintain his faculty appointment at Carnegie Mellon University's Mellon College of Science.



"Dr. Ly is recognized as a leader in the field of peptide nucleic acids and intelligent chemical design," said Dietrich Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. "His decades of innovations in this field bring unparalleled understanding of the fundamentals behind our PATrOL technology to the Company and will be invaluable as we continue to develop an expansive pipeline of PATrOL-enabled therapies for a number of indications in rare genetic disease and beyond."

Dr. Ly added, "I am honored to be joining NeuBase at this pivotal time, as we scale the PATrOL platform from the laboratory to the clinic. I am looking forward to working closely with the entire team and am confident that we have the ability to fully realize the potential of this technology for patient populations desperately in need of transformative treatment options."

Dr. Ly joins NeuBase in an official capacity having developed the Company's PATrOL platform. He has over 30 years of research and development experience in nucleic acids chemistry and functional genomics, and an extensive publication report. His work has appeared in numerous high-profile journals, including Science, Nature Communications, Nature Communications Chemistry, Proceeding of the National Academy of Science and the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He is currently a professor of chemistry and a founding director of the Biomolecular Design and Discovery Institute (BDI) at Carnegie Mellon University. Prior to joining NeuBase, he co-founded PNA Innovations (now Trucode Gene Repair) and has held several industry and non-governmental organization posts, including as a scientific advisory board member at HelixBind and a member of the board of directors of Karuna Commune Enterprise. Dr. Ly holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology and completed postdoctoral fellowships at the University of California Berkeley and The Scripps Research Institute, in genomics and age-related genetic disease, respectively.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

