NETGEAR® Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
- Second quarter 2019 net revenue of $230.9 million, a decrease of 9.6% from the comparable prior year quarter.
- Second quarter 2019 GAAP operating income of $0.3 million, or 0.1% of net revenue, as compared to net loss of $0.1 million, or (0.0%) of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter.
◦ Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating income of $10.0 million, or 4.4% of net revenue, as compared to $10.5 million, or 4.1% of net revenue in the comparable prior year quarter.
- Second quarter 2019 GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.03, as compared to $0.02 in the comparable prior year quarter.
◦ Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.28, as compared to $0.29 in the comparable prior year quarter.
- Board authorizes incremental repurchase of up to 4,500,000 shares.
The accompanying schedules provide a reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis.
Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, "During the second quarter of 2019, we saw improvement in the U.S. retail WiFi market driven by the continued roll out of our WiFi 6 Nighthawk routers and various channel marketing activities. The improved market demand allowed us to finish the quarter with healthy channel inventory levels. Our financial results for the quarter came in slightly above the high end of our guidance range for revenue, and in-line with the range for non-GAAP operating margin."
Mr. Lo continued, "We are pleased to report that we reached 11.2 million registered users in Q2, which represents the foundation for building our paid subscriber base. Furthermore, our number of registered app users reached 2.8 million in the second quarter. We recently launched NETGEAR Armor Cyber Threat Protection to our Orbi WiFi systems install base worldwide, and have been encouraged by the initial traction with trial users. We look forward to converting these users to paying customers in the coming quarters."
Bryan Murray, Chief Financial Officer of NETGEAR, added, "During the second quarter of 2019, we repurchased approximately 570,000 shares of common stock for $17.0 million. In addition, our Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an incremental 4,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock, or approximately 14.5% of outstanding shares. We remain confident in our ability to generate meaningful levels of cash, and plan to continue to opportunistically repurchase shares in future quarters."
Business Outlook
Mr. Murray continued, "Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2019, in which we expect to launch more WiFi 6 products, net revenue is expected to be in the range of $265 million to $280 million. GAAP operating margin for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 5.2% to 6.2%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 8.5% to 9.5%. Our GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 25.0%, and our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be 22.0% for the third quarter of 2019."
A reconciliation between the Business Outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:
|
|
|Three months ending
|
|
|September 29, 2019
|
|
|Operating Margin Rate
|
|Tax Rate
|GAAP
|
|5.2% - 6.2%
|
|25.0%
|Estimated adjustments for1:
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|
|0.6%
|
|__
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|2.7%
|
|__
|Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|__
|
|(3.0)%
|Non-GAAP
|
|8.5% - 9.5%
|
|22.0%
1 Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; and discrete tax benefits or detriments that cannot be forecasted (e.g., windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards or items related to the resolution of uncertain tax positions). New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.
|NETGEAR, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|As of
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|December 31,
2018
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|214,611
|
|
|$
|201,047
|
|Short-term investments
|3,700
|
|
|73,317
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|238,635
|
|
|303,667
|
|Inventories
|276,316
|
|
|243,871
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|38,687
|
|
|35,997
|
|Total current assets
|771,949
|
|
|857,899
|
|Property and equipment, net
|21,074
|
|
|20,177
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|34,063
|
|
|—
|
|Intangibles, net
|13,297
|
|
|17,146
|
|Goodwill
|80,721
|
|
|80,721
|
|Other non-current assets
|71,403
|
|
|67,433
|
|Total assets
|$
|992,507
|
|
|$
|1,043,376
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
|108,444
|
|
|$
|139,748
|
|Accrued employee compensation
|23,436
|
|
|31,666
|
|Other accrued liabilities
|171,873
|
|
|199,472
|
|Deferred Revenue
|10,093
|
|
|11,086
|
|Income taxes payable
|1,141
|
|
|2,020
|
|Total current liabilities
|314,987
|
|
|383,992
|
|Non-current income taxes payable
|18,278
|
|
|19,600
|
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|29,263
|
|
|—
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|7,907
|
|
|12,232
|
|Total liabilities
|370,435
|
|
|415,824
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|Common stock
|31
|
|
|32
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|812,034
|
|
|793,585
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|12
|
|
|(15
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(190,005
|)
|
|(166,050
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|622,072
|
|
|627,552
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|992,507
|
|
|$
|1,043,376
|
|
|NETGEAR, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net revenue
|$
|230,852
|
|
|$
|249,082
|
|
|$
|255,276
|
|
|$
|479,934
|
|
|$
|500,477
|
|Cost of revenue
|165,407
|
|
|167,074
|
|
|174,996
|
|
|332,481
|
|
|343,878
|
|Gross profit
|65,445
|
|
|82,008
|
|
|80,280
|
|
|147,453
|
|
|156,599
|
|
Gross margin
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
31.3
|
%
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Research and development
|18,814
|
|
|18,832
|
|
|21,946
|
|
|37,646
|
|
|43,137
|
|Sales and marketing
|34,541
|
|
|35,855
|
|
|38,552
|
|
|70,396
|
|
|76,426
|
|General and administrative
|10,463
|
|
|13,117
|
|
|18,458
|
|
|23,580
|
|
|34,219
|
|Separation expense
|—
|
|
|264
|
|
|—
|
|
|264
|
|
|—
|
|Restructuring and other charges
|1,291
|
|
|(68
|)
|
|1,376
|
|
|1,223
|
|
|1,367
|
|Litigation reserves, net
|10
|
|
|—
|
|
|5
|
|
|10
|
|
|5
|
|Total operating expenses
|65,119
|
|
|68,000
|
|
|80,337
|
|
|133,119
|
|
|155,154
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|326
|
|
|14,008
|
|
|(57
|)
|
|14,334
|
|
|1,445
|
|
Operating margin
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
(0.0
|
%)
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
0.3
|
%
|Interest income, net
|782
|
|
|701
|
|
|1,073
|
|
|1,483
|
|
|1,821
|
|Other income (expense), net
|487
|
|
|341
|
|
|788
|
|
|828
|
|
|(530
|)
|Income before income taxes
|1,595
|
|
|15,050
|
|
|1,804
|
|
|16,645
|
|
|2,736
|
|Provision for income taxes
|756
|
|
|2,207
|
|
|1,271
|
|
|2,963
|
|
|1,185
|
|Net income from continuing operations
|839
|
|
|12,843
|
|
|533
|
|
|13,682
|
|
|1,551
|
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1)
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(5,763
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(1,191
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|839
|
|
|$
|12,843
|
|
|$
|(5,230
|)
|
|$
|13,682
|
|
|$
|360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per share - basic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|0.41
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|0.44
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|Loss from discontinued operations
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(0.19
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|0.41
|
|
|$
|(0.17
|)
|
|$
|0.44
|
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per share - Diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|0.39
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|0.42
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|Loss from discontinued operations
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(0.18
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|0.39
|
|
|$
|(0.16
|)
|
|$
|0.42
|
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|31,246
|
|
|31,483
|
|
|31,674
|
|
|31,365
|
|
|31,550
|
|Diluted
|32,112
|
|
|32,874
|
|
|32,742
|
|
|32,518
|
|
|32,722
|
(1) Historical results of Arlo Technologies, Inc. are reflected as discontinued operations for the periods presented.
|
|NETGEAR, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(In thousands, except percentage data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|65,445
|
|
|$
|82,008
|
|
|$
|80,280
|
|
|$
|147,453
|
|
|$
|156,599
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
31.3
|
%
|Amortization of intangibles
|178
|
|
|179
|
|
|209
|
|
|357
|
|
|532
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|755
|
|
|668
|
|
|572
|
|
|1,423
|
|
|1,135
|
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|66,378
|
|
|$
|82,855
|
|
|$
|81,061
|
|
|$
|149,233
|
|
|$
|158,266
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
33.3
|
%
|
|
31.8
|
%
|
|
31.1
|
%
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP research and development
|$
|18,814
|
|
|$
|18,832
|
|
|$
|21,946
|
|
|$
|37,646
|
|
|$
|43,137
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,288
|)
|
|(1,192
|)
|
|(1,122
|)
|
|(2,480
|)
|
|(2,134
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|17,526
|
|
|$
|17,640
|
|
|$
|20,824
|
|
|$
|35,166
|
|
|$
|41,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|34,541
|
|
|$
|35,855
|
|
|$
|38,552
|
|
|$
|70,396
|
|
|$
|76,426
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|(1,504
|)
|
|(1,831
|)
|
|(1,757
|)
|
|(3,335
|)
|
|(3,513
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(2,085
|)
|
|(2,041
|)
|
|(2,188
|)
|
|(4,126
|)
|
|(4,393
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|30,952
|
|
|$
|31,983
|
|
|$
|34,607
|
|
|$
|62,935
|
|
|$
|68,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|10,463
|
|
|$
|13,117
|
|
|$
|18,458
|
|
|$
|23,580
|
|
|$
|34,219
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(2,611
|)
|
|(2,557
|)
|
|(3,364
|)
|
|(5,168
|)
|
|(6,448
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|7,852
|
|
|$
|10,560
|
|
|$
|15,094
|
|
|$
|18,412
|
|
|$
|27,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP total operating expenses
|$
|65,119
|
|
|$
|68,000
|
|
|$
|80,337
|
|
|$
|133,119
|
|
|$
|155,154
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|(1,504
|)
|
|(1,831
|)
|
|(1,757
|)
|
|(3,335
|)
|
|(3,513
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(5,984
|)
|
|(5,790
|)
|
|(6,674
|)
|
|(11,774
|)
|
|(12,975
|)
|Separation expense
|—
|
|
|(264
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(264
|)
|
|—
|
|Restructuring and other charges
|(1,291
|)
|
|68
|
|
|(1,376
|)
|
|(1,223
|)
|
|(1,367
|)
|Litigation reserves, net
|(10
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(5
|)
|
|(10
|)
|
|(5
|)
|Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|$
|56,330
|
|
|$
|60,183
|
|
|$
|70,525
|
|
|$
|116,513
|
|
|$
|137,294
|
|
|NETGEAR, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
|(In thousands, except percentage data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|326
|
|
|$
|14,008
|
|
|$
|(57
|)
|
|$
|14,334
|
|
|$
|1,445
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
(0.0
|
%)
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
0.3
|
%
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,682
|
|
|2,010
|
|
|1,966
|
|
|3,692
|
|
|4,045
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,739
|
|
|6,458
|
|
|7,246
|
|
|13,197
|
|
|14,110
|
|Separation expense
|—
|
|
|264
|
|
|—
|
|
|264
|
|
|—
|
|Restructuring and other charges
|1,291
|
|
|(68
|)
|
|1,376
|
|
|1,223
|
|
|1,367
|
|Litigation reserves, net
|10
|
|
|—
|
|
|5
|
|
|10
|
|
|5
|
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|10,048
|
|
|$
|22,672
|
|
|$
|10,536
|
|
|$
|32,720
|
|
|$
|20,972
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP other income (expense), net
|$
|487
|
|
|$
|341
|
|
|$
|788
|
|
|$
|828
|
|
|$
|(530
|)
|Impairment charges to investments
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,400
|
|Non-GAAP other income (expense), net
|$
|487
|
|
|$
|341
|
|
|$
|788
|
|
|$
|828
|
|
|$
|870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP net income from continuing operations
|$
|839
|
|
|$
|12,843
|
|
|$
|533
|
|
|$
|13,682
|
|
|$
|1,551
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,682
|
|
|2,010
|
|
|1,966
|
|
|3,692
|
|
|4,045
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,739
|
|
|6,458
|
|
|7,246
|
|
|13,197
|
|
|14,110
|
|Separation expense
|—
|
|
|264
|
|
|—
|
|
|264
|
|
|—
|
|Restructuring and other charges
|1,291
|
|
|(68
|)
|
|1,376
|
|
|1,223
|
|
|1,367
|
|Litigation reserves, net
|10
|
|
|—
|
|
|5
|
|
|10
|
|
|5
|
|Impairment charges to investments
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,400
|
|Tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments
|(1,707
|)
|
|(1,706
|)
|
|(1,546
|)
|
|(3,413
|)
|
|(4,432
|)
|Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
|$
|8,854
|
|
|$
|19,801
|
|
|$
|9,580
|
|
|$
|28,655
|
|
|$
|18,046
|
|
|NETGEAR, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|0.39
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|0.42
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|0.05
|
|
|0.06
|
|
|0.06
|
|
|0.11
|
|
|0.12
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.21
|
|
|0.20
|
|
|0.22
|
|
|0.41
|
|
|0.43
|
|Separation expense
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Restructuring and other charges
|0.04
|
|
|0.00
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|0.04
|
|Litigation reserves, net
|0.00
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.00
|
|
|0.00
|
|
|0.00
|
|Impairment charges to investments
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.04
|
|Tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments
|(0.05
|)
|
|(0.06
|)
|
|(0.05
|)
|
|(0.11
|)
|
|(0.13
|)
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations
|$
|0.28
|
|
|$
|0.60
|
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|0.88
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|NETGEAR, INC.
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(In thousands, except per share data, DSO, inventory turns, weeks of channel inventory, headcount and percentage data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|December 31,
2018
|
|September 30,
2018
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|218,311
|
|
|$
|212,652
|
|
|$
|274,364
|
|
|$
|341,968
|
|
|$
|355,489
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments per diluted share
|$
|6.80
|
|
|$
|6.47
|
|
|$
|8.36
|
|
|$
|10.37
|
|
|$
|10.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|$
|238,635
|
|
|$
|262,531
|
|
|$
|303,667
|
|
|$
|241,862
|
|
|$
|232,770
|
|Days sales outstanding (DSO)
|94
|
|
|95
|
|
|97
|
|
|82
|
|
|83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventories
|$
|276,316
|
|
|$
|236,123
|
|
|$
|243,871
|
|
|$
|198,037
|
|
|$
|168,263
|
|Ending inventory turns
|2.4
|
|
|2.8
|
|
|3.3
|
|
|3.5
|
|
|4.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weeks of channel inventory:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. retail channel
|10.6
|
|
|10.4
|
|
|7.7
|
|
|9.8
|
|
|10.6
|
|U.S. distribution channel
|5.5
|
|
|5.7
|
|
|5.2
|
|
|4.1
|
|
|4.3
|
|EMEA distribution channel
|4.6
|
|
|4.0
|
|
|4.1
|
|
|4.3
|
|
|4.1
|
|APAC distribution channel
|7.4
|
|
|6.4
|
|
|7.4
|
|
|6.6
|
|
|7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deferred revenue (current and non-current)
|$
|12,047
|
|
|$
|13,598
|
|
|$
|11,865
|
|
|$
|9,726
|
|
|$
|5,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Headcount
|824
|
|
|828
|
|
|837
|
|
|833
|
|
|901
|
|Non-GAAP diluted shares
|32,112
|
|
|32,874
|
|
|32,803
|
|
|32,974
|
|
|32,742
|
NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|Americas
|$
|157,170
|
|68
|%
|
|$
|148,029
|
|59
|%
|
|$
|174,414
|
|68
|%
|
|$
|305,199
|
|63
|%
|
|$
|334,426
|
|67
|%
|EMEA
|43,091
|
|19
|%
|
|56,963
|
|23
|%
|
|48,209
|
|19
|%
|
|100,054
|
|21
|%
|
|95,643
|
|19
|%
|APAC
|30,591
|
|13
|%
|
|44,090
|
|18
|%
|
|32,653
|
|13
|%
|
|74,681
|
|16
|%
|
|70,408
|
|14
|%
|Total
|$
|230,852
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|249,082
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|255,276
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|479,934
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|500,477
|
|100
|%
|NETGEAR, INC.
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|Net revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Connected Home
|$
|167,495
|
|
|$
|169,365
|
|
|$
|186,424
|
|
|$
|336,860
|
|
|$
|360,739
|
|SMB
|63,357
|
|
|79,717
|
|
|68,852
|
|
|143,074
|
|
|139,738
|
|Total net revenue
|$
|230,852
|
|
|$
|249,082
|
|
|$
|255,276
|
|
|$
|479,934
|
|
|$
|500,477
|
SERVICE PROVIDER NET REVENUE
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|July 1,
2018
|Connected Home
|$
|26,901
|
|
|$
|36,818
|
|
|$
|46,333
|
|
|$
|63,719
|
|
|$
|88,130
|
|SMB
|922
|
|
|1,476
|
|
|700
|
|
|2,398
|
|
|1,763
|
|Total service provider net revenue
|$
|27,823
|
|
|$
|38,294
|
|
|$
|47,033
|
|
|$
|66,117
|
|
|$
|89,893
|
