NETGEAR Paves the Way for Next-Gen Mobile Wireless Connectivity With Two New Mobile Devices





LONDON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking devices that power connectivity in the home, at the office and on the road, today announced the launch of the fastest 4G mobile router, the NETGEAR Nighthawk M2 mobile router. With download speeds of up to 2Gbps, this next-generation Gigabit LTE mobile router delivers the capability for customers to stream content or maintain a secure connection to the office while on the road. The Nighthawk M2 Mobile Router is now available as an unlocked mobile hotspot and router. NETGEAR is also introducing an unlocked version of the NETGEARAirCard 797 mobile hotspot, which is a cost-effective secure mobile network solution with the capability to download content at 400 mbps.

The Nighthawk M2 mobile router is designed with a sleek premium finish and colorful touchscreen, enhancing the experience of on the go WiFi.



Experience the ease of bringing your own secured network connection in your pocket wherever you go with the AirCard 797.





With the introduction of these two mobile devices, NETGEAR is providing the growing market of mobile customers with the opportunity to maintain secure connections to the internet while traveling. Frequent flyers and staff who often work remotely will be able to maintain their secure WiFi connection by avoiding the use of shared public WiFi from hotels, airports and cafes; which are widely reported as insecure and vulnerable to hacking. With no software to install and an easy setup, the mobile networks can be deployed in a matter of minutes — just power on and connect. The portable, instant internet connection of these two devices is also perfect for instances where physical wiring is unavailable. In addition, the Nighthawk M2 Ethernet port makes it a great fixed line replacement device for those who prefer not to use WiFi, in cases of a retail kiosk or with a smart TV. For families on holiday at locations such as camp sites or while on long road trips, children can be entertained by using the hotspot or mobile router to stream video or play games from their WiFi-connected screens. These mobile devices are also perfect for vacation rentals and short-term living arrangements where WiFi may not be offered.

"Mobile is an important category for NETGEAR as more and more consumers around the world depend on secure mobile connectivity. We have long supported secure mobile WiFi with our partners in the service provider space and these latest offerings of unlocked mobile routers showcases our continued support as we look forward to 5G integration," said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. "While ubiquitous 5G coverage is still a few years away, LTE will continue to be the best for high-speed mobile internet connectivity. The Nighthawk M2 mobile router and the AC797 mobile hotspot address the immediate needs in the market with solid performance for those who demand consistent mobile connectivity."

The Nighthawk M2 2Gbps mobile router is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X24, the world's first announced 2Gbps LTE modem, and is the natural next step on the path to 5G. The mobile router is designed with a sleek premium finish and colorful touchscreen, enhancing the experience of on the go WiFi by making it easier to navigate through menus directly on the device.

With a Gigabit LAN port and supporting up to 20 WiFi-capable devices on a single connection, the Nighthawk M2 mobile router is the ultimate travel companion, providing the full functionality, convenience and security of a router in a mobile environment. The extended battery life for the M2 will stay powered all day and night enabling continued connectivity and improving productivity. Sharing files via a USB-connected storage device is also seamless with the USB 2 port, simply connect the drive and access the files via WiFi or the LAN port.

With the Aircard 797 mobile hotspot, experience the ease of bringing your own secured network connection in your pocket wherever you go with its capability to connect up to 15 devices simultaneously. The rechargeable battery is rated to last up to 11 hours on a single charge, ensuring to keep connected.

Both the Nighthawk M2 mobile router for a manufacturer's recommended price of 429.99€ and the Aircard 797 mobile hotspot for an affordable 179.99€ will be available worldwide within the third quarter of calendar year 2019.

