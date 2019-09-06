NETGEAR Extends WiFi Range and Capacity With Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Extender



Enjoy the convenience and power of WiFi 6 Mesh with any router or service provider gateway

BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of WiFi that power smart homes, today introduced, a world's first, the new Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream WiFi 6 Mesh Extender (EAX80) to address the needs of constrained or limited reach of an existing home WiFi network. Adding the Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh extender to a home network extends the range and capacity for more connected devices.



Today the world is a connected one, where much of what we do on a day to day basis depends on connectivity. The good majority of consumer electronic products now require a WIFI connection to deliver the features optimally, which is only made possible with a continuous and strong connection with the capacity to handle simultaneous connections.

Built for the wireless network challenges of today and the future, the Nighthawk WiFi 6 Extender delivers the maximum capacity, maximum speed and the greatest coverage. With WiFi 6 added to a wireless network, one can now experience broadband connectivity at the furthest corners of the home with blazing-fast performance up to 6 Gbps. The 8-stream WiFi delivers more spatial streams with more available bandwidth and thus less congestion for all the devices connected on the WiFi network.

Compatible with any WiFi Router, including internet service provider gateways, extending the network capabilities with the new Nighthawk AX8 WiFi 6 extender is seamless and uncomplicated. The existing WiFi network name (SSID) will remain, so that devices do not need to be manually connected to the extended WiFi 6 network. With the Nighthawk AX8, you will now be able to take advantage of all the benefits that WiFi 6 has to offer, such as faster speeds and increased capacity, a necessity for today's Smart Home.

The EAX80 also comes equipped with four gigabit LAN ports for those who prefer a wired connection to their devices, and includes a USB 3.0 port to add network accessible storage.

"At NETGEAR, we have worked to provide a diverse product line of high performance WiFi 6 offerings. With the introduction of the Nighthawk AX8 Mesh WiFi 6 extender, we have ensured that anyone who wishes to experience the latest in WiFi technology can do so," said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR.

The Nighthawk EAX80 is ideally suited for larger homes with numerous WiFi connected mobile and smart home devices, where an existing router or cable gateway is already installed. Experience the ultimate in both gaming and streaming performance from the garage to your backyard. Gigabit download speeds will become a reality with 160MHz bandwidth support for mobile and laptops.

With the NETGEAR Nighthawk app for iOS and Android, the setup of a new WiFi 6 mesh extender is made easy. Within a few quick taps in the Nighthawk App from a tablet or smart phone, WiFi 6 can be extended as a mesh network throughout the home. For those who also own a Nighthawk router, it is a breeze to manage both router and extender from the app.

Availability:

The Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream WiFi 6 Mesh Extender (EAX80) is now available for pre-order worldwide for a MSRP of $249.99 and is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ:NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

