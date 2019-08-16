Quantcast

    Net1 to Host Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 10:45:00 AM EDT


    JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) ("Net1") today announced it will release fourth quarter and year end 2019 results after the market close on September 12, 2019. Net1 management will host a conference call to review these results on September 13, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

    To participate in the call, dial 1-508-924-4326 (US and Canada), 0333-300-1418 (U.K. only) or 080-020-0648 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request "Net1 call" upon dial-in. The call will also be webcast on the Net1 homepage, www.net1.com. Please click on the webcast link at least ten minutes prior to the call. A webcast of the call will be available for replay on the Net1 website through October 6, 2019.

    About Net1 (www.net1.com)

    Net1 is a leading provider of transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services and secure payment technology. Net1 operates market-leading payment processors in South Africa and the Republic of Korea. Net1 offers debit, credit and prepaid processing and issuing services for all major payment networks. In South Africa, Net1 provides innovative low-cost financial inclusion products, including banking, lending and insurance and through DNI is a leading distributor of mobile subscriber starter packs for Cell C, a South African mobile network operator. Net1 leverages its strategic equity investments in Finbond and Bank Frick (both regulated banks), and Cell C to introduce products to new customers and geographies. Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS:UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

    Investor Relations Contact:



    Dhruv Chopra

    Group Vice President Investor Relations

    Phone: +1-917-767-6722

    Email:  dchopra@net1.com

    Media Relations Contact:

    Bridget von Holdt

    Business Director - BCW

    Phone: +27-82-610-0650

    Email: bridget.vonholdt@bm-africa.com

