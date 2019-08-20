Neptune Dash Technologies Announces Change of CFO and Appointment of New Director



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 20, 2019, Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. ("Neptune" or the "Company") announces that Troy Wong has resigned as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to pursue other ventures and Kalle Radage, COO, has been appointed to the board of directors and as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Wong for his valuable contribution and service to the Company. Mr. Wong will stay on as advisor to the Company.



"We welcome Kalle Radage to the board of directors, Kalle has an extensive background in the technology space with senior roles at corporations such as Oracle, Nokia, and BDC. Kalle will be an invaluable addition to the board of directors. We wish Troy the best in his upcoming endeavors and are happy that he wishes to remain on as advisor to Neptune going forward", stated Cale Moodie, Neptune Dash CEO.

