    Neptune Dash Technologies Announces Change of CFO and Appointment of New Director

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 07:24:00 PM EDT


    NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 20, 2019, Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. ("Neptune" or the "Company") announces that Troy Wong has resigned as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to pursue other ventures and Kalle Radage, COO,  has been appointed to the board of directors and as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Wong for his valuable contribution and service to the Company. Mr. Wong will stay on as advisor to the Company.

    "We welcome Kalle Radage to the board of directors, Kalle has an extensive background in the technology space with senior roles at corporations such as Oracle, Nokia, and BDC. Kalle will be an invaluable addition to the board of directors. We wish Troy the best in his upcoming endeavors and are happy that he wishes to remain on as advisor to Neptune going forward", stated Cale Moodie, Neptune Dash CEO.

    About Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

    The Company primarily builds and operates Masternodes and invests in Node technologies. The Company also has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio through investments made in Proof-of-Stake tokens and their associated blockchain technologies.

    For further information please contact:

    Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

    Cale Moodie, President and CEO

    310 - 36 Water Street,

    Vancouver, BC  V6B 0B7

    Phone: (604) 319-6955

    Email: info@neptunedash.com

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

    Referenced Stocks: 1NW, DASH, NPPTF




