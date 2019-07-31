Neptune Dash Announces Diversification Strategy and Corporate Update





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. ("Neptune Dash" or the "Company") (TSX.V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FWB:1NW) is pleased to provide a corporate update.



Corporate Strategy

Neptune Dash is pleased to announce an update to its existing corporate strategy. The Company believes it will drive an increase in revenue per share while providing greater security through diversification of crypto holdings. The Company has previously launched node infrastructure for the Cosmos network, called a Cosmos Validator, and it gained enough support from the community to put it in the 63rd spot on the exclusive list of 100 Cosmos validators.

Neptune Dash continues to increase its expertise in building and maintaining blockchain nodes and will now capitalize on that expertise in other cryptocurrency networks. The Company plans to expand on this strategy to add additional top market proof-of-stake tokens which earn revenue through nodes or masternodes. Going forward the Company will, over the course of 12-18 months, expand ATOM holdings, the cryptocurrency token for the Cosmos Network, as well as a number of additional cryptocurrencies that generate revenue from maintaining nodes or those that the Company foresees as lucrative due to increased adoption.

"We recently made the decision to shift from focusing on node infrastructure of a single cryptocurrency to methodically and strategically moving to a diversified portfolio of mostly revenue generating cryptocurrency tokens. We believe in order to maximize revenue while protecting investors from single cryptocurrency fluctuation risk, this is the best strategy for the Company," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune Dash CEO. "Shareholders will now have exposure to a diversified portfolio of revenue-generating nodes in addition to tokens such as DASH, ATOM, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, NEO, Omisego, and QTUM. As always, we remain committed to adding crypto assets to our balance sheet through our DASH Masternode and Cosmos Validator revenues, all while keeping our operating costs as low as possible and without diluting shareholders."

Corporate Highlights

The Company has purchased 120,891 ATOM and self-delegated them to its Cosmos Validator; this is in addition to over 276,000 ATOM delegated by third parties for a total of 397,826. Neptune Dash will earn 10% commission of the rewards from any ATOM delegated to it, in addition to the approximately 15% per year on self-delegated ATOM. The Company's goal is to attract additional delegators from the $1.2 billion CAD Cosmos Network and rapidly increase this revenue stream in addition to the revenue being earned on self-delegations.

The Company recently released Financial Statements and MDA for the third quarter ended May 31, 2019. Highlights of these reports are as follows:

$2.35M recovery in crypto currency value in the three months ended May 31, 2019.

Earnings of $0.03 per share for the three months ended May 31, 2019 versus a loss of $0.10 per share for the comparative period in prior year.

Substantial reduction in cash spent on operations, $450k for the nine months ended versus $1.23M for the comparative period in prior year.

940 DASH earned during the nine months ended May 31, 2019 from Masternode operations.



Please see the Company's financial statements and MDA for further details at either www.SEDAR.com or www.neptunedash.com

About Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

Neptune Dash primarily builds and operates Masternodes and invests in Node technologies. The Company also has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio through investments made in Proof-of-Stake tokens and their associated blockchain technologies.

For further information please contact:

Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Phone: (604) 319-6955

Email: info@neptunedash.com

