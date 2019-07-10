Quantcast

    Nephros Announces Temporary Ticker Symbol Following Reverse Stock Split

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 10:31:00 AM EDT




    Common Stock Will Trade Under Ticker "NEPHD" for 20 Trading Days

    SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nephros, Inc. (OTCQB:NEPHD), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets, today announced that its common stock will trade on the OTCQB under the ticker "NEPHD" for the next 20 trading days.  This temporary change in ticker symbol is a result of Nephros' previously announced one-for-nine reverse split of its common stock, which became effective following the close of business on July 9, 2019. After the expiration of this 20-day period, the ticker will revert back to "NEPH."  The new CUSIP number for Nephros' common stock is 640671400.

    Additional details regarding the reverse split and its effect on Nephros' authorized and outstanding shares of common stock can be found in Nephros' press release issued on July 9, 2019.

    About Nephros, Inc.

    Nephros is a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets. Nephros ultrafilters are primarily used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas) and viruses from water, providing barriers that assist in improving infection control in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and patients.

    Nephros filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water and reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

    For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com

    Contact:

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Andy Astor, COO & CFO

    Nephros, Inc.

    andy@nephros.com

    (201) 345-0824

    Source: Nephros, Inc.

