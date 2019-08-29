Quantcast

Neos Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming September Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at two upcoming conferences in September:

  • 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. EDT in Boston, MA; and
  • 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Sponsored by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EDT in New York, NY.

Both presentations will be webcast live on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investors.neostx.com/. Following each presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos' website for 30 days. 

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. The Company has three approved produced, all for the treatment of ADHD, that utilize the Company's extended-release technology platform: Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Source: Neos Therapeutics, Inc.

