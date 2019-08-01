Quantcast

Neos Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call on August 8th, 2019

August 01, 2019


DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEOS), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative extended-release (XR) products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery and orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology platforms, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Neos management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a company update at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 388-8985 for domestic calls, or +1 (562) 912-2654 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 8680814. A live audio webcast for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investors.neostx.com/ and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technology platforms. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are three approved products using the Company's extended-release  technology platform. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

 

Source: Neos Therapeutics, Inc.

