Neoleukin Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference





SEATTLE, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. ("Neoleukin"), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aquinox") (NASDAQ:AQXP), today announced that Jonathan G. Drachman, M.D., CEO, of Neoleukin, will present a corporate overview at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.



A webcast of the presentation, including slides, will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/nlt/.

Neoleukin and Aquinox Merger Announcement

On August 6, 2019, Neoleukin Therapeutics and Aquinox announced that the two companies entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Aquinox agreed to the acquisition of Neoleukin. In connection with the merger, Aquinox will be renamed as Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol NLTX at the time of closing, on or about August 8th, 2019, subject to customary legal and regulatory clearances and procedures.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin's lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, including those relating to the benefits of the merger, future management of the combined company, Neoleukin's business, the strategy of the combined company, future operations, advancement of its product candidates and product pipeline, clinical development of the combined company's product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of regulatory submissions and initiation of clinical trials, regulatory requirements for initiation of clinical trials and registration of product candidates, the sufficiency of its cash resources and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "plan," "project," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of future trials, the adequacy of any clinical models, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials; our ability to identify or acquire additional clinical candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for any product candidates and the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of or any product candidates, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Aquinox's report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Aquinox is contained in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and subsequent reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aquinox disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

