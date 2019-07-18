Nemaura Medical Inc. Appoints Chris Avery as Vice President of Global Business Operations to Support Global Commercial Launch of SugarBEAT®





Loughborough, England , July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development of SugarBEAT® as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) for use by diabetics and pre-diabetics, today announced the appointment of Chris Avery as Vice President of Global Business Operations to help oversee the commercial launch of SugarBEAT®, including expansion of the Company's global licensee and distributor relationships.

Mr. Avery brings over 30 years of senior experience in the healthcare industry with a focus on launching products, establishing distribution channels, and developing international relationships. Previously, Mr. Avery co-founded DiagnoSys Medical, a UK medical device distribution company. In this role, Mr. Avery recruited, trained, and launched a field-based sales team and was responsible for negotiating the sale of the business to Home Diagnostics. Subsequently, Mr. Avery served as European Director and UK Managing Director at Home Diagnostic Inc. During his tenure at Home Diagnostics, Mr. Avery launched the company's glucose monitoring portfolio, Orbus Stents and Animas insulin pumps, into the UK and helped build the European distribution network. Following Home Diagnostics Inc., Mr. Avery served as European Director and UK Managing Director at Nipro Diagnostics, a company dedicated to helping people with diabetes manage their disease by providing blood glucose monitoring systems and other diabetes products. While at Nipro, he re-focused the organization, delivering a new strategic direction and leadership that increased market penetration. Additionally, Mr. Avery established and managed the sales operations for the organization within various regions and oversaw distributors within the EU and Africa. Most recently, Mr. Avery served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Dallas Burston Ethitronix (DBE), where he was heavily involved in establishing and overseeing the Collaboration Agreement with Nemaura to commercialize SugarBEAT® in Europe. Mr. Avery oversaw the pre-launch phase for the distribution of SugarBEAT®, cultivating relationships with suppliers and diabetes key opinion leaders.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Chris to the senior management team at Nemaura, as he brings extensive knowledge of SugarBEAT® and a proven track record within the diabetes space. In addition, to overseeing our collaboration with DBE in Europe, we look forward to Chris' increased involvement in overseeing our global rollout through licensees and global distributors given his sector expertise and extensive relationships. Moreover, we look forward to Chris' involvement in the launch of our related digital services."

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), is a medical technology company developing SugarBEAT® as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics better manage their glucose levels by spending more time in range. Insulin users can adjunctively use SugarBEAT® when calibrated by a finger stick reading. SugarBEAT® consists of a daily, disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a small form factor rechargeable transmitter, connected via Bluetooth to a specially designed mobile application, which displays glucose readings at five-minute intervals throughout the day.

