NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


NORWICH, N.Y., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NBTB) approved a third-quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.26 per share at a meeting held today July 29, 2019. The dividend will be paid on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2019.                                       

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.6 billion at June 30, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 149 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epic1st.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

