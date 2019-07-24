Quantcast

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 8:30 am ET

MONACO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. ("Navios Containers") (NASDAQ:NMCI) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Containers' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The Company will announce earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Containers website at www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Containers Q2 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.866.703.4207

International Dial In: +1.636.692.6440

Conference ID: 367 5389

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 367 5389

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Containers website, www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is a growth-oriented international owner and operator of containerships. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Containers, L.P.

+1.212.906.8648

Investors@navios-containers.com

Source: Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NMCI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8321.50
70.10  ▲  0.85%
DJIA 27269.97
-79.22  ▼  0.29%
S&P 500 3019.56
14.09  ▲  0.47%
Data as of Jul 24, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar