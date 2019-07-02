Quantcast

Navient to announce second-quarter 2019 results on July 23, host earnings call on July 24

By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 04:45:00 PM EDT


WILMINGTON, Del., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing services, today announced it will release its 2019 second-quarter financial results on Navient.com/investors after market close on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Navient will host a conference call to review results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET.

Navient will notify investors when earnings results have been issued by a news release over a wire service and on Twitter @Navient. In addition, the earnings results will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 50696465 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the company's investor conference call will be available on the company's website no later than the call's start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company's website approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. A telephone replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through August 7, 2019 at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 50696465.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com

Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com, Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

