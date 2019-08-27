Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 10





WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Remondi will deliver remarks at 8:15 a.m. ET in New York City.



A live audio webcast, along with any written materials or slides used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the presentation through Sept. 24.

Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

