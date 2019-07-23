Quantcast

Navient posts second-quarter 2019 results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, today posted its 2019 second-quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company's website at Navient.com/investors. The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a conference call tomorrow, July 24, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Chris Lown, CFO.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 50696465 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the company's investor conference call will be available on the company's website no later than the call's start time.

A replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through August 7, 2019 at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 50696465.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com 

Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, joe.fisher@navient.com, Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

Source: Navient Corporation

