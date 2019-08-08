Quantcast

Navient declares third quarter common stock dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:48:00 PM EDT


WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI), a leading education loan management and business processing solutions company, today announced that its board of directors approved a 2019 third quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The third quarter 2019 dividend will be paid on September 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2019.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq:NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Nikki Lavoie, 302-283-4057, nikki.lavoie@navient.com

Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

NAVICF

Source: Navient Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NAVI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8039.16
176.33  ▲  2.24%
DJIA 26378.19
371.12  ▲  1.43%
S&P 500 2938.09
54.11  ▲  1.88%
Data as of Aug 8, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar